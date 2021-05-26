Hamilton BMW dealership awarded NZ Dealer of the Year

Andreas Modlmayer (BMW NZ financial services), Richard Johnston (Coombes Johnston Hamilton), Nick Davies (Coombes Johnston Hamilton) and Karol Abrasowicz-Madej (BMW Group NZ). Photo / Supplied

Local BMW dealership Coombes Johnston BMW Hamilton has been awarded NZ Dealer of the Year at the BMW Group New Zealand 2020 Dealer of the Year Awards.

This is the second year in a row that the dealership has taken home top honours for great performance across all areas in the business.

At the awards, BMW Group New Zealand was recognised for the outstanding achievements amongst its strong dealer network after a successful 2020, despite the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Karol Abrasowicz-Madej, managing director of BMW Group New Zealand, said these awards were made even more poignant against the backdrop of such challenging trading conditions throughout 2020.

"The BMW and MINI dealer network demonstrated unwavering resilience across every aspect of their business over the past year.

"This dedication was reflected in the way they pivoted their business operations to suit fast-changing lockdown conditions in the country, all the while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, leadership and management practices with a customer-driven mindset," he says.

BMW Group New Zealand is one of the country's leading premium automotive brands with 10 BMW and 6 MINI dealerships.

Amongst the 15 dealers and employees that were crowned at the awards, Hawke's Bay BMW achieved the same excellence in their operations and took home the Rural Dealer of the Year 2020 award.

