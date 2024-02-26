Mel Dodge in Australian playwright Suzie Miller's one-woman show "Prima Facie", playing a defence lawyer, Tessa, who ends up on trial in the witness box after she's sexually assaulted by a colleague. The play begins in a nationwide 2024 tour at the Hamilton Arts Festival this month.

Performing art enthusiasts are lapping up the entertainment with the Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora Ki Kirikiriroa now in full swing.

Festival director Geoff Turkington said good ticket sales reflected the recent repositioning and re-branding of the event.

“We’re thrilled to see our strongest ticket sales on record, and it’s a wonderful indicator of the strength of our arts community in the greater Waikato.”

Three headline acts took the stage at Hamilton Gardens, Rhododendron Lawn for the opening last weekend, with Cheehoo, Jandals to Jazz Hands starting the night with a Pasifika twist on musical theatre.

Boon Street Art Festival 2023: Hamilton artist Alice Alva painted her mural next to Hayes Common with the help of four volunteers. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

The show featured a cast holding diverse experiences, with the youngest cast member being a 12-year-old.

Inspired by the music of Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald, Hamilton Boy’s High students and alumni formed the Big Band Jazz Spectacula - a 40-piece jazz orchestra. All proceedings from the concert would be used to help fund a US tour for the school.

Sunset Symphony joined the festival on the January 24, as well as Te Rēhia theatre’s Kōpu, which is described as a cheeky ballad of a show. Kōpu shared the songs of young wāhine Māori as they navigated the world.

Food trucks and bars are on site, and punters are encouraged to bring their own blankets and festival chairs.

This weekend, New Zealand music icon Bic Runga would headline the festival on the Rhododendron Lawn, alongside award-winning rising star Georgia Lines.

The Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora ki Kirikiriroa is the largest regional arts festival in the country.

Festival events were also happening beyond the Hamilton Gardens in venues, and public spaces around the CBD.

Turkington said they wanted the festival accessible to all, with affordable ticket prices and a range of free and non-ticketed experiences.

“We encourage people to come along and check out the free live entertainment while enjoying a diverse selection of food and beverages as the sun sets over the Grassroots Trust Festival Hub Stage from 5pm each night.”

The Hamilton Arts Festival is on from February 23 to March 5.

To look at the full schedule of the performances, times, and dates, visit the website here.

Upcoming programme

February 28

Grassroots Trust Festival Hub Stage, live entertainment, February 28 to March 3, 5pm to 10pm - Free and live entertainment showcasing local talent each night.

- Free and live entertainment showcasing local talent each night. The Mystery of the Mummy’s Curse, experience, February 28, 6pm to 7pm, and 8pm to 9pm. March 2, 12.30pm to 1.30pm, 3pm to 4pm. March 3, 11am to 12pm - Apocalypse Lounge Room Break, is back at the Hamilton Gardens with a new mystery. Can your group of 4-6 sleuths crack the case in an hour?

- Apocalypse Lounge Room Break, is back at the Hamilton Gardens with a new mystery. Can your group of 4-6 sleuths crack the case in an hour? The Tempestuous, theatre, February 28, 6.30pm, and February 29, 6.45pm - A new comedy by Will Shakespeare and Penny Ashton. Award-winning comedian Penny Ashton presents her latest literary solo musical, sparking 13 characters into life in an Elizabethan tale of magic, meddling, and puffed bulls’ pizzles.

A new comedy by Will Shakespeare and Penny Ashton. Award-winning comedian Penny Ashton presents her latest literary solo musical, sparking 13 characters into life in an Elizabethan tale of magic, meddling, and puffed bulls’ pizzles. Songs for a New World, musical theatre, February 28, 7.15pm to 8.45pm. February 29, 8.15pm to 9.45pm. March 1, 6pm to 7.30pm - From the producers of That Bloody Woman, Assassins, Dogfight, and Urinetown, this contemporary song cycle weaves characters and history together, illuminating the timelessness of self-discovery.

- From the producers of That Bloody Woman, Assassins, Dogfight, and Urinetown, this contemporary song cycle weaves characters and history together, illuminating the timelessness of self-discovery. Garden Giggles, Comedy show, 8pm to 9.30pm - Join Dai Henwood (7 Days, Taskmaster), Courtney Dawson (Celebrity Treasure Island), Nick Rado (Best Male Comedian NZ Comedy Guild Awards 2019, 7 Days), ‘Snapchat dude’ Tom Sainsbury (Wellington Paranormal) and Tarun Mohanbhai (Comedy Gala) for a night of world-class laughs.

Join Dai Henwood (7 Days, Taskmaster), Courtney Dawson (Celebrity Treasure Island), Nick Rado (Best Male Comedian NZ Comedy Guild Awards 2019, 7 Days), ‘Snapchat dude’ Tom Sainsbury (Wellington Paranormal) and Tarun Mohanbhai (Comedy Gala) for a night of world-class laughs. Woven, Music show, February 28, 8.30pm, and March 3, 7pm - An hour-long journey of blending ancient instruments, voice, waiata, dance, and projection, to deepen the understanding of Te Ao Māori and explore the invisible thread woven between us.

- An hour-long journey of blending ancient instruments, voice, waiata, dance, and projection, to deepen the understanding of Te Ao Māori and explore the invisible thread woven between us. The Locals, movie, 8.30pm to 10pm - Movie set in the wilds of the Waikato.

February 29

Fantastic, The Birdman & Egg, Comedy show, 6pm to 7pm - Multi-award-winning duo with an out-of-world circus comedy concert spectacular. The show was nominated as the Most Original Comedy at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and features plastic bag juggling, origami extravaganzas, and a giant balloon finale.

- Multi-award-winning duo with an out-of-world circus comedy concert spectacular. The show was nominated as the Most Original Comedy at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and features plastic bag juggling, origami extravaganzas, and a giant balloon finale. Prima Facie, Theatre, February 29, 6pm to 7.15pm. March 1, 7.30pm to 8.45pm. March 2, 4pm to 5.15pm - Winner of the 2023 Olivier Award for Best Play, this one-woman show is about a criminal defense lawyer, Tessa, who is at the top of her game.

- Winner of the 2023 Olivier Award for Best Play, this one-woman show is about a criminal defense lawyer, Tessa, who is at the top of her game. To Shiver the Sky, Music, 7.30pm to 8.30pm - Following the The Armed Man in 2023, Hamilton City Brass join forces with an epic local choir to perform the NZ premiere of Christopher Tin’s To Shiver The Sky. Conducted by Maria Colvin, and arranged by Todd Smith, Hamilton City Brass will be joined by a festival chorus of 70 singers, a chamber choir, a children’s choir, and two outstanding soloists.

- Following the The Armed Man in 2023, Hamilton City Brass join forces with an epic local choir to perform the NZ premiere of Christopher Tin’s To Shiver The Sky. Conducted by Maria Colvin, and arranged by Todd Smith, Hamilton City Brass will be joined by a festival chorus of 70 singers, a chamber choir, a children’s choir, and two outstanding soloists. Rutene Spooner’s thoroughly modern Māui, Cabaret, 8.30pm to 9.30pm- Direct from their national tour, the award-winning ‘must-see’ (Stratford Press) cabaret hits the mighty Waikato this summer.

March 1

Spark Live, Family event, March 1, 11am to 11.30am, and 2pm to 2.30pm. March 2, 11am to 11.30am - Experience an immersive multisensory story with things to touch, taste, hear, see, and smell. This journey of love and hope explores the incredible bond between a human and their horse.

- Experience an immersive multisensory story with things to touch, taste, hear, see, and smell. This journey of love and hope explores the incredible bond between a human and their horse. Beautiful People, Theatre, March 1, 5.30pm. March 2, 7pm - Beautiful People, a hilariously dark comedy about aging and death from the acclaimed Ridiculusmus Theatre. Beautiful People was awarded the Herald Archangel Award at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019.

- Beautiful People, a hilariously dark comedy about aging and death from the acclaimed Ridiculusmus Theatre. Beautiful People was awarded the Herald Archangel Award at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019. Stories about my body, Theatre, 6.30pm to 7.45pm - Winner of the Best in Fringe at the 2022 Whangārei Fringe Festival, seen as a fist pump for body positivity.

- Winner of the Best in Fringe at the 2022 Whangārei Fringe Festival, seen as a fist pump for body positivity. The Mockers with Ricki Morris, Music, 8pm to 9.30pm - Kiwi hit-makers The Mockers reform to proudly perform their pop gems including Forever Tuesday Morning, Swear It’s True, and many more.

- Kiwi hit-makers The Mockers reform to proudly perform their pop gems including Forever Tuesday Morning, Swear It’s True, and many more. He’s a Rebel, Cabaret, 8.45pm to 10.15pm- The Up-Doos come for an evening of questionable dating choices and romantic misadventures with Mr Wrong. He’s A Rebel, celebrates the girl groups of the ‘60s and their iconic songs about the bad boys we hate to love.

March 2

Box of Birds, Family event, March 2, 11am to 11.30am, and 1pm to 1,30pm. March 3, 11am to 11.30am - A magical wonder of puppetry. Made for children aged 3 to 6 years, this puppet show includes live music and interactive songs by award-winning theatre company, Birdlife Productions.

- A magical wonder of puppetry. Made for children aged 3 to 6 years, this puppet show includes live music and interactive songs by award-winning theatre company, Birdlife Productions. The Art of Spirit, Experience, 11.30am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 2.30pm, and 3.30pm to 4.30pm - Craft your own, personalised gin beverages using meticulously distilled essences, and tinctures derived from the botanical plants in the Sustainable Garden.

- Craft your own, personalised gin beverages using meticulously distilled essences, and tinctures derived from the botanical plants in the Sustainable Garden. Talofa Papa, Theatre, 4pm to 5pm - A story shaped by Samoan culture and mischief, Papa will take the audience and transport them to a world of kindness and compassion.

- A story shaped by Samoan culture and mischief, Papa will take the audience and transport them to a world of kindness and compassion. Merry Wives of Windsor, Theatre, March 2, 5pm to 7pm. March 3, 5am to 7am - The Summer Shakespeare is back. The Bard’s classic comedy of patriarchal norms and barely disguised misogyny gets a modern reimagining fit for a Joe Rogan podcast.

- The Summer Shakespeare is back. The Bard’s classic comedy of patriarchal norms and barely disguised misogyny gets a modern reimagining fit for a Joe Rogan podcast. Songs from the Road, Music show, 6pm to 7.10pm - The Road Crew, reform for the first time since the pandemic. Observations of the ups and downs of the last few years are reflected in original songs that ponder slices of life along one big road trip.

- The Road Crew, reform for the first time since the pandemic. Observations of the ups and downs of the last few years are reflected in original songs that ponder slices of life along one big road trip. Deeply Unprofessional, Musical Theatre, 8pm to 9.40pm - Peak behind the curtain at a deeply (un)professional life in the theatre. Hilariously awful auditions, truly terrible jobs, and everything in between.

- Peak behind the curtain at a deeply (un)professional life in the theatre. Hilariously awful auditions, truly terrible jobs, and everything in between. Bic Runga and Georgia Lines, Music show, 8pm to 10pm - Live sunset session filled with Kiwi music.

Live sunset session filled with Kiwi music. Garden Giggles Encore, Comedy show, 8.30pm to 10pm - Join Dai Henwood (7 Days, Taskmaster), Courtney Dawson (Celebrity Treasure Island), Nick Rado (Best Male Comedian NZ Comedy Guild Awards 2019, 7 Days), ‘Snapchat dude’ Tom Sainsbury (Wellington Paranormal) and Tarun Mohanbhai (Comedy Gala) for a night of world-class laughs.

March 3

Sculpture meets Dance, Dance show, 12pm to 1pm, and 3pm to 4pm - A contemporary dance troupe on a tour around the Boon Sculpture Trail in Garden Place, and the Civic Square.

- A contemporary dance troupe on a tour around the Boon Sculpture Trail in Garden Place, and the Civic Square. This is Kiwi, Indigo Festival, Experience, 3pm to 8pm - This special free event brings together more than 300 performers proudly representing the many cultural groups that make up our beautiful community.

- This special free event brings together more than 300 performers proudly representing the many cultural groups that make up our beautiful community. The Twits, Family event, 4pm to 5.15pm - The Twits by Roald Dahl, adapted for the stage by David Wood, tells the story of the spiteful Mr and Mrs Twit.

The Twits by Roald Dahl, adapted for the stage by David Wood, tells the story of the spiteful Mr and Mrs Twit. Jazmine Mary, Music, 5.15pm to 6.15pm - Taite Music prize-winning artist, Jazmine Mary plays idiosyncratic folk music that sparks melancholy and joy.

- Taite Music prize-winning artist, Jazmine Mary plays idiosyncratic folk music that sparks melancholy and joy. SO..., Theatre, 6pm to 7pm - Two long-lost brothers overcome their differences while sorting through their late mother’s estate. Conceived during lockdown via Zoom, So… began as a response to Brexit and the pandemic, evolving into a lament on separation.

Open daily

Wharenui Harikoa, Experience, December to March 17, 10am to 5pm - A vibrant and colourful wharenui coming to the Waikato Museum.

A vibrant and colourful wharenui coming to the Waikato Museum. Boon Sculpture Trail, Experience, February to March 31, 8am to 6pm - 23 temporary outdoor sculptures across eight public sites, the Trail transforms Hamilton Central into an artscape.

- 23 temporary outdoor sculptures across eight public sites, the Trail transforms Hamilton Central into an artscape. Grassroots Trust Festival Hub Stage, live entertainment, February to March 3, 5pm to 10pm - Free and live entertainment showcasing local talent each night.





































































































































































































































































On Sunday at the Clarence Street Theatre, Figaro! Figaro! Figaro!, a much talked about collaboration between NZ Opera and Opus Orchestra, celebrates some of opera’s most cherished characters.

Tomorrow night at the Meteor Theatre, Footnote New Zealand Dance are set to present an electrifying double-bill of contemporary dance performances. The two works explore the human condition from ‘a game-like lens, posing questions like, ‘how do you win at the game of life?’’.

Also happening in the CBD, at midday on both Saturday and Sunday a contemporary dance troupe will be interacting with some of the brand new sculptures in Gardens Place and Civic Square as part of the Boon Street Sculpture Trail.





Elsewhere storyteller Tanya Batt invites audiences into the nocturnal world of the pekapeka (controversially winner of the ‘bird of the year’ award in 2021), reminding audiences of Hamilton’s surprisingly large bat population. Tanya Batt also appears in Mary Bumby’s Hive of Story, a theatre show about an ‘Aotearoa’s honey bee pioneer, re-imagined’.

The latter show takes place appropriately in the English Flower Garden. There is also a large ‘free and live’ component with the festival’s free stage (Festival Hub Grassroots Trust stage) highlighting local performing arts talent from 5pm every day of the festival.

This weekend’s highlights include a drag show by Piper Blaster, a performance by Hamilton Big Band, and Merry Wives of Windsor (this year’s iteration of the much loved ‘Summer Shakespeare’). Turkington says there’s an emphasis on making the programme accessible to all, with affordable ticket prices and a huge range of free non-ticketed experiences.

“We encourage people to come along and check out the free live entertainment while enjoying a diverse selection of food and beverages as the sun sets over the Grassroots Trust Festival Hub Stage from 5pm each night.

During the day you might witness an impromptu classical piano performance, meet a puppet called Paco or have an unexpected encounter with a drag queen as you meander through the gardens,” says Turkington.





















