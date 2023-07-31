Hamilton Musical Theatre will stage Hairspray. Image / Riverlea Theatre

The Hamilton Musical Theatre brings the famous Broadway musical Hairspray to Hamilton and the opening night is already a sell-out.

Based on the 1988 movie by John Waters, the musical follows the story of the lovable plus-size teen Tracy Turnblad who has only one desire: to dance on the popular Corny Collins Show.

When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star and has to use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning teen queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network.

Led by a strong female creative team, this production is directed by Julia Turner, with the choreography by Shanelle Borlase and musical director Kirsty Skomski.

Ahead of the opening night on August 12, Turner said: “Although Hairspray is based on the cult 1988 John Waters film and set in the 1960s, it is even more relevant today than it was over 20 years ago when it first opened on Broadway.

“With a wide range of unbelievable talent, experienced performers and newcomers alike, and foot-tapping, show-stopping tunes sure to raise the roof, we can’t wait to open.”

The cast and ensemble are made up of local talent and many familiar faces, including Hannah Doherty in the lead as lovable Tracy Turnblad, Greg Hack as her larger-than-life mum Edna, and Jack Turner as the dashing heartthrob Link Larkin.

The Hamilton Musical Theatre production will be staged at Riverlea Theatre and run from August 12 to 26.

It is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and tuneful songs.

The original Hairspray musical from 2002 won eight Tony Awards and the New York Times wrote: “If life were everything it should be, it would be more like Hairspray.”

● The Details

What: Hairspray — The Musical

When: August 12 to 26

Where: Riverlea Theatre, Hamilton

Tickets: Online via iticket



