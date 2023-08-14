Hannah Doherty as Tracy Turnblad and Jack Turner as Link Larkin appearing on the Corny Collins Show.

Hannah Doherty as Tracy Turnblad and Jack Turner as Link Larkin appearing on the Corny Collins Show.

The Details

What: Hairspray – The Broadway Musical, presented by Hamilton Musical Theatre

When: Until August 26

Where: Riverlea Theatre, Hamilton

Tickets: iTICKET (sold out)

Reviewed by CATE PRESTIDGE

Hamilton Musical Theatre’s latest show is plus-size in every way. It has a huge cast, a slew of musical bangers, towering hairdos, and brilliant performances, and it packs some big messages into its clever script and characterisation.

The opening night audience agreed, showing loud appreciation throughout the show, encouraged by a hilarious introduction by Justine Allen as show producer, Velma Von Tussle.

Allen is wonderful and sets the tone with a mix of charm and threat, sorting us bossily into our roles as the studio audience.

We open as Baltimore teenager Tracy Turnblad (Hannah Doherty) wakes, showing her irresistible cheer and optimism with Good Morning Baltimore. Doherty doesn’t disappoint in the crucial lead role of Tracy; she has a powerful, expressive voice and her enthusiasm and energy drive the show.

Jack Turner as teen hearthrob Link Larkin with backup from Josh Peden, Lachlan Braithwaite, Luke Hore and Dean Watson Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

As the cast launch into a bright and colourful number, The Nicest Kids in Town, we’re introduced to the Corny Collins Dancers including heartthrob Link Larkin (Jack Turner).

Turner is terrific in this lead role; he smoulders convincingly and looks to be having fun with the star poses and penetrating gazes out to the viewers.

Gazing back at the set and dancing along in the living room are Tracy and her best friend Penny Pingleton, played by Becky Crawford in a stunning performance of physical comedy.

Corny Collins (Mark Pearson) is suitably toothy and shiny in his first major role as a ’60s showman and I can see him growing as the season progresses.

Justine Allen was a standout as producer, stage mum and "villain", Velma Von Tussle. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

Show “sweetheart” Amber Von Tussle (Niamh Hooper) is the diva with her eyes firmly on the prize and Hooper shows comic flair as she competes for camera time with the other dancers.

Things get interesting when Tracy meets Seaweed (Malakai Latavao), Little Inez (Leyla Scutts) and some of the record shop crew when she’s sent to yet another detention for her towering hairdo.

The song Run and Tell That builds on the ‘60s being a time of change and is an expression of black pride. Latavao leads this with style and confidence in his first lead role.

The teenagers end up back in the record shop of Motomouth Maybelle (Landy Nonoa) where some plans are hatched. Nonoa has a strong performance as Maybelle, a key figure and inspiration for the others.

Tracy’s mum Edna is played by Greg Hack, who threatens to steal the show on several occasions, and is supported by Phill Miles in a lovely performance as devoted husband and father Wilbur Turnblad.

Another treat was the trio The Dynamites (Emelyn McHardy, Jasmine Neal and Kyla Greening). who brought ‘60s girl group energy and style to their scenes. and both Nick Clothier and Natalie Peden had fun in a range of supporting roles.

Becky Crawford as Penny Pingleton and Malakai Latavao as Seaweed in one of the many dance numbers in Hairspray. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

There’s a mass of great songs and dialogue, with some very clever in-jokes and political punch.

The production team of director Julia Turner, musical director Kirsty Skomski and Shanelle Borlase have created a show where the entire cast looks comfortable in their roles, polished with their choreography and most importantly, having a lot of fun.

While this season of Hairspray comes to the stage without the immediacy of a live band, the singing is accomplished, the show has enormous energy, and is at times, very moving.

A couple of set issues will be ironed out by the next performance, and I think some scenes could have been suggested rather than wheeling out a whole piece of the set, but these are small things. The joy of the show was evident from the cast and the audience.

HMT have been in fine form in the past year with Blood Brothers, Saturday Night Fever and Young Frankenstein most recently. The word is definitely out, as tickets for this season of Hairspray were sold out by opening night.