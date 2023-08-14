Motormouth Maybelle (Landy Tyrell Nonoa). Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

As bouncing as a bouffant hairdo and as rumbustious as the early 60s, Hamilton Musical Theatre’s production of Hairspray is on stage this week at Riverlea Theatre in Hamilton.

For director Julia Turner, it is also the fulfilment of a dream. On HMT’s committee, she has been involved in many productions over the years and moved to directing in 2015, and Hairspray is her first show for adult audiences.

“Eight years ago I directed Bugsy Malone and that set me on a path directing ‘team’ shows often suited to more junior audiences including Suessical JR, High School Musical, and 13: The Musical. But Hairspray was on my bucket list to do, a passion of mine.’’

The show was planned two years in advance. Originally set in the early 60s in the US city of Baltimore, Hairspray contains themes of racial bias and inequality that are still relevant today, Julia says.

Tracy Turnblad (Hannah Doherty) with on-stage parents Wilber (Phill Miles) and Edna (Greg Hack). Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

Casting auditions began in March. “We wanted to make sure we could get the people. But we had a great response with a lot of Maori and Pasifika players along with a number of well-known faces. Our biggest problem was getting the boys involved. It has been a massive job for our choreographer and musical director.

The cast is an ensemble of local talent with many familiar faces, such as Hannah Doherty in the lead as lovable plus-sized Tracy Turnblad, Greg Hack as Edna, her larger-than-life mum, and Jack Turner as the dashing heartthrob Link Larkin. The production also provided an opportunity for many newcomers to musical theatre, including Landy Tyrell Nonoa as Motormouth Maybelle.

Based on the 1988 John Waters movie, Hairspray opened as a stage musical on Broadway 20 years ago. HMT’s production, directed by Julia Turner, includes choreography by Shanelle Borlase and musical direction by Kirsty Skomski, as the all-female creative team.

● Hairspray can be experienced at Riverlea Theatre, Riverlea Rd, until August 26. Tickets at iTicket (sold out).