Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel in action. Photo / Simone Cecchetti

World-renowned guitarist Tommy Emmanuel has announced his first New Zealand tour in six years.

The five-date tour next April takes in Hamilton, Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Tommy Emmanuel is a living legend in the world of acoustic guitar, celebrated for his jaw-dropping technique, innovation, and boundless musicality.

The Australian musician’s forthcoming concerts promise an awe-inspiring musical journey as he takes the stage with his beloved Maton guitar.

Fans will be able to enjoy breathtaking ballads and exhilarating up-tempo tunes.

Emmanuel said: “I can’t wait to return to the beautiful shores of New Zealand and share the joy of music with my fans. It’s going to be an unforgettable musical experience, and I’m looking forward to creating magical moments together.”

Tickets for general on sale are from davidroywilliams.com from 11am on Friday.

An evening with Tommy Emmanuel CGP:

Tuesday, April 2 - Gallagher Concert Chamber, Hamilton.

Wednesday, April 3 - Town Hall, Auckland.

Friday, April 5 - Opera House, Wellington.

Saturday, April 6 - Aurora Theatre, Christchurch.

Sunday, April 7 - Regent Theatre, Dunedin.

