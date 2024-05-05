Competitors line up for the 15th Paper Plus Golf Course Fun Run.

Te Awamutu Athletic Club’s 15th Paper Plus Golf Course Fun Run took place recently at Te Awamutu Golf Club in mostly fine weather.

The two women’s feature races held special interest for race organiser and athletics coach Murray Green.

The 9km run was won by long-time Paper Plus employee Sonya Petch in 46.43min, with Green’s former schoolmate Maureen Leonard coming second with a time of 47.54min.

Green’s former champion athlete Laura Robinson (nee Sinclair) won the 6km in 25.51min well ahead of 14-year-old Erin McKee from Cambridge in her first 6km run (28.51min).

On the men’s side, the 9km was won comfortably by Cambridge’s Steve Rees-Jones who has several New Zealand titles to his name.

His time was 31.34min with Harrison Coles second in 34.57min.

The 6km was taken out by Richard Ellison in 22.27min ahead of Arron McKoy (24.12min).

The 6km walks were won by Tracy O’Sullivan from Stratford in 54.58min and Mike Riley from Hamilton in 45.32min.

Long-time event supporters Megan Blackwell (22.53min) and Fiona Sinclair (25.08min) took the top placings in the 3km with the men’s won by Peter Burgess in 25.19min.

As always the two student 3km races were well supported with more than 50 runners.

Promising new track athlete Crystal Burgess from Hamilton took the girls’ race in 12.07min from Charlotte Bell in 13.27min.

The boys’ race saw another battle between Hamilton twins Jack and Max Stirling with Jack winning in 10.27, just three seconds ahead of his brother.

Defending champion Daniel Sinclair couldn’t compete as he was running at the Australian Track & Field Champs, as was former champion Boh Ritchie.

Green said the day was a real success and acknowledged the ongoing support of principal sponsor Paper Plus Te Awamutu along with 15-year sponsors Masons Garden Centre and Showcase Jewellers Te Awamutu along with a grant from Waipā District Council.

Other businesses to support were Mitre 10 MEGA Te Awamutu, Pak’nSave Te Awamutu, Stirling Sports, FreshChoice Te Awamutu, Magills Butchery, Stallions Te Awamutu, Stewart & Cavalier, Bed Bath & Beyond Te Awamutu, Peach & Porker, Farmlands Te Awamutu, Westpac Te Awamutu, 100% Strawbridge Appliances and ANZ Te Awamutu Branch.

The Te Awamutu Athletic Club appreciates Te Awamutu Golf Club allowing them to use their venue.