Lake Karāpiro. Photo / Supplied

A new free public event celebrating all things summer will hit the shores of Lake Karāpiro this November. Expect to see on-water demonstrations, adrenaline-packed displays and “have a go” sessions, as well as plenty of retailers, clubs and organisations promoting everything you need to get ready for your great Kiwi summer.

In an exciting addition for 2023, the event is partnering with Armistice in Cambridge, the largest Armistice celebration of its kind in New Zealand. This is an annual event with a packed two-day programme of living military history for all the family to experience and enjoy alongside the other exhibitors and displays.

Adrenalin junkies will be able to get their fix watching Nitro Circus star Jed Mildon. Mildon was the first in the world to complete a triple and quadruple backflip on a BMX bike. He will bring the best riders in the country with him as they compete for the New Zealand BMX Big Air National title during the festival.

Event manager Janette Douglas said in a statement the team is excited to be finally pulling together an event that will get Kiwis outside and excited for summer after two previous years of disruption and event cancellations due to Covid.

“We already have two big drawcards confirmed with the BMX Big Air demonstration, plus the popular summer water-obstacle course Waterworld returning for the weekend. We also have ‘have a go’ sessions for diving and kayaking lined up for anyone who has thought about giving some new activities a go, as well as demonstrations of flyboarding and hydroplanes on the programme.”

Jed Mildon and Jumpflex at the 2022 BMX Big Air Championships. Photo / Jumpflex

Alongside the displays, a range of exhibitors will showcase the latest products and accessories, allowing visitors to stock up on all their favourite gear just in time for the camping, boating and outdoor season. With food trucks, ample grassed areas and a stunning view of the lake, it’s going to be a great day out for the whole family.

Organisers also expect to attract visitors from outside the region to experience the best that Waipā has to offer, just in time for a great Kiwi summer.

“We are located at a world-class venue with easy access from Auckland and [the] Bay of Plenty, so we look forward to welcoming those from both in and out of the region to enjoy the spectacular Lake Karāpiro, along with everything the festival will offer. We are grateful for the continued support of the Thermal Explorer Fund and the Waipā District Promotion Fund, which enables us to make this a free event for spectators.”

The Great Kiwi Summer Festival is being held at Lake Karāpiro Domain from November 11-12. The celebration of summer will have something for everyone.

Bring your family and friends and come and celebrate summer at Lake Karāpiro.

For more information, check out greatkiwisummer.co.nz.

If you are interested in exhibiting or being involved, contact: info@greatkiwisummer.co.nz.