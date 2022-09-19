Te Awamutu parkour and skate park. Photo/Supplied

Te Awamutu's unique parkour and skate park will be celebrated with a grand opening on Saturday, September 24.

The free event will include music, food trucks and prizes for all ages from 10am-12.30pm. Talented skateboarders and parkour athletes will be there on the day.

Construction on the million-dollar facility began in March this year. The project was led by Fluhler Contracting Limited, alongside skate experts Acid NZ who designed and constructed the skate-specific elements in Centennial park, Te Awamutu as well as in Cambridge. Acid NZ has gifted five skateboard decks to be given away at the event.

Community services manager Brad Ward said the parkour training area is the first in Waipā.

Parkour is an athletic training discipline where participants adapt their movement to overcome physical objects.

"The skatepark, play elements and parkour space will be a big attraction to skaters, parkour athletes and visitors. The new assets have given Centennial Park a full refresh and transformed it into facilities that both skaters and parkour athletes of all abilities and levels will be proud of and enjoy for many years to come.

"There will be traffic management in place and there is limited parking so we are asking attendees to please walk or skate down if they can or to park down a nearby street."

Council is recommending that a parent or guardian accompanies children under the age of 14.

The Te Awamutu skatepark is the first of four new skateparks to be completed in the district.

Construction began on the Cambridge skatepark at the start of August this year, and later that month consultation for a site for the Kihikihi skatepark was held. Council is continuing to work alongside the community to identify the best location for a skatepark in Pirongia.

For more information go to: www.waipadc.govt.nz/waipa-skate-parks.