Diana Manutai-Esau and her husband, Vene, run the charity Musika's Gift. which delivers Christmas hampers to people affected by suicide. Diana has won the inaugural Good Egg award from Life Education Trust. Photo / Supplied

Life Education Trust Hamilton and Volunteering Waikato are highlighting Waikato’s eggcellent community champions through a new initiative called the Good Egg.

The inaugural Good Egg was crowned in March when Te Awamutu local Diana Manutai-Esau was recognised for her charity Musika’s Gift.

Through Musika’s Gift, Diana and her husband, Vene, deliver Christmas hampers and free food parcels to Waikato families affected by suicide or financial hardship.

Diana and Vene set up the charity in memory of Vene’s younger brother, Musika Manutai, who died of suicide in 2014.

The charity has grown rapidly from 10 hampers being gifted in its first year in 2018, to more than 300 last year. The hamper items are provided purely by donation, along with the couple’s own money and a handful of volunteers.

Life Education Trust says: “Diana is an amazing woman who helps many people in our community with amazing gifts in tough circumstances.”

The trust hopes to run the Good Egg initiative every month with nominations invited from anyone who knows someone that goes above and beyond doing good in the Waikato.

“These individuals often go undetected and we think sharing what they do will inspire others in our community,” the trust says.

Nominations are open from the first of every month until the 20th to give the trust’s small subcommittee time to research the nominees and choose the award winner.

For the first round, Life Education Trust and Volunteering Waikato say they have been overwhelmed with the response.

Life Education Trust is a not-for-profit organisation that educates, supports and empowers children to make healthy choices in all aspects of their lives. Their mascot is Harold the giraffe.