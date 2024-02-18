Map showing area affected by an unplanned power outage.

Almost 2000 homes in the Glen Massey and Ngāruawāhia regions woke this morning to an unscheduled power outage.

The WEL Networks website reported the outage occurred at 6am and power was expected to be restored at 11am.

More than 1900 homes were reported as being affected, by 7am that number had been updated to 1843 homes.

No reason for the outage was reported.

Also in Hamilton, an unscheduled outage occurred at 6.35am in Hillcrest.

The outage affected 314 homes and power is also estimated to be restored at about 11am.

