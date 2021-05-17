Giant skateboard Eke Tahicalls in during Great Olympic Skate Roadshow

Former Olympian rower Sonja Waddell was amongst the visitors to have a look at the giant skateboard. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

The New Zealand Olympic Committee's world record giant skateboard Eke Tahi just stopped in the Waikato on the way to Tauranga as part of the Great Olympic Skate Roadshow.

This morning, the 12-metre and 800kg board was displayed at Cambridge's Velodrome before heading to Morrinsville, Thames and Paeroa for the rest of the day. The giant celebrates the more urban and youth-focused events including six newly added categories at the Olympic Games, featuring skateboarding, surfing and three-on-three basketball.

One of the few spectators that braved the rain in Cambridge today was former Olympian rower Sonja Waddell.

"I think the skateboard is an awesome project. It shows how open and inclusive the Olympic games are to new sports. I am happy that skateboarding and the other sports are now Olympic disciplines, because these are the sports of the next generation."

Eke tahi was visiting Cambridge this morning. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Eke Tahi is fully functional like a standard sized board and has been built by Unique Creative. Hamilton local Ben Bartels of Never You Mind creative studio designed the board's deck illustration. It depicts a New Zealand athlete's physical and emotional journey, from humble beginnings to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The NZ Olympic Committee also wants to give New Zealanders the opportunity to learn more about the Olympic Games and send support to the New Zealand Team as they head to Tokyo 2020.

Following the roadshow, the skateboard will be a centrepiece at the new "New Zealand Team HQ" Fan Zone where Kiwis can gather together to celebrate the 2020 Olympic Games, connect with the NZ Team live in Tokyo and show their support for the New Zealand Team.

On the Great Olympic Skate Roadshow, Eke tahi is visiting 45 cities and towns in 41 days. If you missed it today, you still have the opportunity to visit the giant skateboard in Taupo on May 23 and on June 17 in Ōtorohanga.