Melville's Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland carries strong vs Huskies in a recent match. Photo / Matt Gould

This Saturday it all goes on the line in Waikato Rugby’s premier women’s showpiece event.

Hamilton Old Boys Huskies host cross-town rivals Melville in what will be the fifth consecutive Gallagher Premiership Final between these two sides.

The current ledger of 2-2 saw Hamilton Old Boys going back-to-back in 2021 and 2022 to wrestle back the Gallagher Premiership off Melville’s dominance in 2019 and 2020.

Saturday’s finale will be the second meeting of these two sides this season - the first was back in round four in late April - at the time both sides were undefeated and coming off big wins in the first three weeks. Melville hosted the Huskies at Collins Road in a top-of-the-table affair.

On that occasion, the Huskies were too strong with the return of Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon taking her spot back in the starting line-up and comfortably winning 61-5.

Hamilton Old Boys loose forward Nyesha Hamilton clears from the base of the ruck in round four action vs Melville. Photo / Matt Gould

The great thing about a final is past results don’t count for much. Melville takes the mindset they have nothing to lose and will come in as underdogs. The Huskies are looking to lock away a three-peat of championships and go unbeaten for their third consecutive season.

There are plenty of key matchups across the field with Waikato FPC teammates going head-to-head, the leading points scorers vs the leading try scorer and to wrap it all up, a sprinkle of Black Ferns expected to feature for the Huskies.

Simon will line up for the Huskies and will go to battle with Melville and Waikato FPC backrower Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland in what will be a fascinating match-up. Both players are huge contributors to their club’s success and will be looking to give quality go-forward to their respective backlines to attack from.

The scrum battle will be fascinating with Hamilton Old Boys’ Tafiau Fetalaiga facing off against her FPC teammate Rianna Aspinall. Both strong and physical players will enjoy some friendly fire at scrum time before they team up in the coming weeks for Waikato’s FPC side.

Both sides have featured throughout the season in the leading points scorers and try scorers stats. Hamilton Old Boys fullback and the competition’s leading points scorer Aaliyah Konui has been instrumental in her team clocking up the points to capitalise on any opportunity presented to her.

While on the other side of the field in a very different position is the competition’s leading try scorer Chyann Kaitapu at loosehead prop for Melville and showing their dominance when it comes to tight forward play.

An actioned-packed day is planned to celebrate this occasion – a fun zone will be set up for the juniors to come down and have their face painted in their club’s colours, there will be a corn hole and a passing cage for a bit of fun. The day will kick off with some Rippa rugby between Hamilton Old Boys and Melville junior girls players.

● The Gallagher Women’s Premiership kicks off at 1pm Saturday afternoon at Willoughby Park, also live-streamed on Waikato Rugby’s Facebook page.



