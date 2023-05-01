Damian McKenzie has been in top form for the Chiefs. Photo / Getty Images

Gallagher Chiefs centurian and staple player Damian McKenzie, 28, will stay with the Waikato-based team for another two years as he has just extended his contract through to 2025.

Proficient at both first five and full back, the Chiefs Rugby Club says McKenzie has been instrumental for the Chiefs’ success this DHL Super Rugby Pacific season.

McKenzie says he is grateful to continue his career with the Chiefs.

“The Gallagher Chiefs have given me endless opportunities, so to sign on with this great club was a no-brainer. I love being able to represent this proud region and will continue to do so. We’ve got a great playing group sticking around so the next few years are going to be really exciting.”

The Invercargill-born had a steep career so far, making his debut for the Chiefs in 2015 after a stand-out performance for the New Zealand under-20s team at the Junior World Championship the year prior.

McKenzie was called into the All Blacks squad in 2016 and made his debut for the team against Argentina at just 21 years old.

Last year, he took up an overseas playing opportunity in Japan with the Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath which made him ineligible for the All Blacks in 2022, however, he was selected for the All Blacks XV.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan says it was fantastic McKenzie has re-signed with the Chiefs Rugby Club and New Zealand Rugby.

“His talent is undeniable... Our loyal Gallagher Chiefs fans adore him and we are a better rugby team because of him. Rugby aside, he is a genuinely good man, humble and very giving of his time,” McMillan says.

McKenzie plays in the No.10 jersey for the Chiefs and is leading this Super Rugby season’s leaderboard for kicking metres (averaging over 370m per game) and scoring points (105).

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are on the way to Dunedin to face the Highlanders on Friday, after their ninth win in a row against the Crusaders last weekend.