Bryn Gatland will leave the Chiefs to play in Japan. Photo / Photosport

Gallagher Chiefs player and Waikato boy Bryn Gatland will leave the Hamilton-based team in 2024 to make the move to Japan and play for the Kobelco Kobe Steelers.

Gatland will make the shift alongside fellow Chiefs teammate Brodie Retallick who announced his departure earlier this year.

Gatland grew up in Chiefs country and kicked off his rugby career at Hamilton Boys’ High School. He joined Waikato for the National Provincial Championship before he made the shift to represent North Harbour.

Boasting over 50 Super Rugby caps, Gatland played for the Blues and Highlanders, before joining the Gallagher Chiefs in 2020 where he notched up most of his starts.

Gatland says: “Goodbyes are never easy, but it’s time for me to move on to a new challenge and experience in my career. I’ve loved my time at the Gallagher Chiefs and want to thank everyone involved in helping fulfil the dream of a 10-year-old kid born and raised here.

“This team will always hold a special place in my heart and I will always continue to support from wherever I am.”

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan says Gatland has been an “excellent” Chief during the past three years.

“He is an experienced and calm tactician, an outstanding goalkicker and a tough defender. These qualities will serve him well as he embarks on the next phase of his rugby journey.”

The Chiefs Rugby Club says Gatland has had an “outstanding” 2023 DHL Super Rugby Pacific season, which was cut short after he suffered a distal bicep tendon rupture in round 11 against the Highlanders.

McMillan says: “I am gutted for Bryn that injury prematurely ended his season and the potential for higher honours because he deserved it. We wish him well with his recovery and the opportunity in Japan.”