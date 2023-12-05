Future of Tūrangi campsite up for debate

The land at 13 Te Reiti Tamara Grove in Tūrangi is owned by Taupō District Council as three distinct lots.

Taupō District Council and Ngāti Tūrangitukua will discuss the future of the Tūrangi Kiwi Holiday Park this week.

Council minutes show the campground area was leased to STS Holidays Ltd in 2011, with the buildings on the site being transferred to the lessee “in poor condition” in 2016.

That year, STS Holiday Ltd sublet the campground, without the council’s consent, to another company, Alrez Limited.

Alrez Limited later went into liquidation, and the campground closed in November 2021.

As owners of the land it stands on, Taupō District Council is to consider its options, including whether to retain an interest in it.

The co-governance committee has stated its preferred option is for the council to “permanently close the campground, declare the land surplus and comply with any offer-back obligations it has under [Section] 40 of the Public Works Act 1981″.

This obligation will involve conducting a formal investigation to establish the land’s historical ownership.

