Daumavia Herewini, 21, former NZSE ATC military prep student, came back to the school as a tutor. Photo / Supplied

Daumavia Herewini, 21, former NZSE ATC military prep student, came back to the school as a tutor. Photo / Supplied

The Hamilton ATC Military Prep School team has a special new addition to its group of tutors: former student Daumavia Herewini, 21, who made the journey from homeless to hired.

Daumavia had a difficult home life growing up. As a teenager she was homeless, without any family support while trying to look after her younger siblings.

However, she decided to take her destiny into her own hands, left high school and her hometown and looked for new opportunities in Hamilton.

She found ATC Military Prep School which merged with the New Zealand Skills and Education College (NZSE) in 2020 and offers courses to help prepare teens for possible careers in the New Zealand Defence Force, police, and related industries.

Daumavia says at ATC she found the manaakitanga (love and compassion) and care she needed to stay on the right path.

"I feel like ATC did save me in a way because it provided a new path for me. I didn't want to be stuck somewhere I wasn't appreciated and loved properly and then I came here, and man I loved it!"

Daumavia enrolled in their Certificate in Fitness and Recreation course and loved it so much that she came back year after year to also complete a Vocational Pathways Social and Community Services - Military Prep course as well as a Certificate in Security.

"I loved the military life and... the drills, plus I was put in leadership roles... it helped me feel worthy and important and that I have a purpose."

Daumavia is now sharing her knowledge as a tutor at ATC military prep school. Photo / Supplied

Since starting the ATC courses, her life took a 180 degree turn. She rents her own place, got a job and helps her younger siblings and cousins to also break the cycle.

While studying, she found a job at Armourguard Security. "Then I worked for Allied Security for the whole of lockdown. I was also a bouncer for most of last year."

Now she's gone back to her roots and has become a Security Level 3 tutor at ATC - and NZSE College is supporting her with further training to obtain her teaching certificate.

"As a tutor I feel like I am in a great position to help these students. They are probably working through what I went through. I just want them to believe that they can get through it too and that better things are coming for them as well."

For more information about ATC and NZSE click here.