From left: Rawiri Bidois (THAWK), Laurence Beau (Ambassador of France to New Zealand, the Cook Islands and Samoa), Alliance Francaise Hamilton president Samantha Wiria and Piripi Matika (THAWK). Photo / Alliance Francaise Hamilton

French culture organisation Alliance Française has celebrated the opening of its new premises in Hamilton and received a special housewarming gift from the motherland.

The French Government gifted the Alliance $23,092 towards the establishment of the new French cultural centre in Alexandra Street.

The Alliance has operated in Hamilton as a virtual organisation since 1951, but it is only now that they have dedicated premises.

The organisation has always offered French language classes and regular monthly activities from a range of locations but thanks to the grant and the new space, the Alliance is now able to greatly expand its offerings.

Alliance Française Hamilton president Samantha Wiria says: “The opening of the centre provides the opportunity to open ‘La petite école’ for French-speaking children aged 7 and older. [This is] an after-school class taught in French on geography, reading and writing.”

Opening the centre has also allowed the Alliance to make space to include a small French library and to offer DELF and DALF Diplomas in Hamilton. These diplomas are internationally recognised language qualifications certifying the ability to study or work in French-speaking countries.

In addition to new offerings, the centre will act as a central point of information and community connection for French and French-speaking people arriving in Hamilton.

The Alliance can help them link up with other French speakers who have been here for longer and provide opportunities to come together regularly for monthly breakfasts, cultural events, and French-language movie nights.

The grant from the French Government has been allocated from a special fund that is dedicated to supporting the development of social and community networks of French people abroad.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of dignitaries, including the Ambassador of France to New Zealand Laurence Beau, deputy mayor Angela O’Leary and mana whenua representatives from Te Haa o te Whenua o Kirikiriroa (THAWK).

The Alliance Française is an internationally operating organisation that promotes the French language and culture. The Hamilton branch is one of seven in New Zealand, with other ones being in Auckland, Palmerston North, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch and Dunedin.



