Alliance Française Hamilton president and Le Rendez-Vous Samantha Wiria said the creperie wanted to team up with Lido during the festival so moviegoers could have “a full French experience”.

The creperie is also changing its operating hours and offering discounts to festivalgoers who can provide a ticket when they order.

“People can come before or after [watching a film] to the creperie.”

Wiria said the taste of authentic French food would also help to extend the atmosphere of the festival, the feeling of the “French moment”.

“I think that the French cinema has something special,“ Wiria said.

“Each time the French festival has been here, the quality of the movies is very high.

“It’s always a special period of the year.”

Alliance Française Hamilton president Samantha Wiria (left) and her family own and operate French creperie Le Rendez-Vous and will provide a tasting experience at the film festival's opening gala. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Alliance Française Hamilton secretary Catherine Neazor Brady said she was most looking forward to seeing the festival’s opening night picture Monsieur Aznavour.

“He sang really famous songs like La Boheme which are all going to be in the movie.”

Neazor Brady said the film, which tells the story of Charles Aznavour, France’s Frank Sinatra, was a must for anyone who liked musical biopics.

Alliance Française Hamilton centre manager Marie-Christine Richard said Aznavour was “iconic”.

Alliance Française Hamilton centre manager Marie-Christine Richard and secretary Catherine Neazor Brady recommend Monsieur Aznavour. Photo / Maryana Garcia

“He has been a pillar representing what the French song is all about. So it’s very classic.”

Richard said audiences would enjoy French cinema’s emphasis on soul, story and history.

“I think that people are really missing a good story.”

She said festivalgoers would also leave the theatre with good conversation.

“The endings are very puzzling. They open the possibility for reflection because sometimes French cinema is very ambiguous.”

Which French Film Festival movie should I see?

The Alliance Française Hamilton team have recommended these titles.

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life – for book lovers or anyone who likes romantic comedies

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life, starring Camille Rutherford and directed by Laura Piani will be screened at French Film Festival Aotearoa 2025.

How to Make a Killing – a dark comedy set against spectacular scenery for people who are not very familiar with the French language.

The black comedy How To Make A Killing, directed by Franck Dubosc, will be one of the films screened at French Film Festival Aotearoa 2025.

The Count of Monte Cristo – a critically acclaimed adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ epic tale of revenge and redemption.

Anamaria Vartolomei as Haydee, in The Count of Monte Cristo, directed by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière.

Event details:

What: French Film Festival Aotearoa 2025 Hamilton opening night gala

Where: Lido Cinema, Hamilton

When: Wednesday, May 28 with wine and nibbles from 6.15pm, film screening starts at 7pm.

More information available at www.frenchfilmfestival.co.nz

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.