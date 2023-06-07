The French Film Festival kicks off in Hamilton this week. Image / French Film Festival Aotearoa

The French Film Festival kicks off in Hamilton this week. Image / French Film Festival Aotearoa

Looking for some great movies to get you through the winter blues?

Some of the best will be showing in Hamilton this month during the French Film Festival Aotearoa which is bringing Cannes and Venice festival selections to a new audience in search of something different.

No worries if you don’t speak French, all the movies have English subtitles and secrétaire of the French culture organisation Alliance Française Hamilton, Catherine Neazor Brady, says there is something to suit everybody.

“The selection covers genres from comedy to crime through to food and documentaries. It’s a great way for people to access French Cinema. French films are different, they have a different kind of humour, showcase a different view, but people will still be able to relate,” Neazor Brady says.

In total, the Hamilton festival is showing 23 movies at the Lido Cinema, starting today until June 28.

Neazor Brady says she usually watches five or six movies throughout the festival.

“I am really looking forward to Sugar and Stars which tells the story of a pastry chef. It’s a very French story and food movies are always popular here.”

Another movie set to be screened is Notre-Dame on Fire. It recreates the devastating events that took place in April 2019, when the world-famous cathedral suffered the biggest blaze in its history.

Notre-Dame on Fire recreates the gripping events that took place on April 15, 2019, when the cathedral suffered the biggest blaze in its history.

French Film Festival director Fergus Grady predicts the comedy Two Tickets to Greece will be a standout movie among audiences.

Neazor Brady says thanks to the festival, Kiwis can indulge in some French culture without having to jump on a plane.

“It’s an easy and accessible way to get a view into another culture. A bit like having a mini-holiday through a cinematic experience.”

The festival, now in its 17th year, is this year making France and French cinema accessible to 17 towns throughout New Zealand. Each town is holding the festival during a different timeframe and not all films are shown everywhere.

Part of the Alliance Française Hamilton team at their new premises in Alexandra St. Photo / Alliance Française Hamilton

Apart from Hamilton, Kerikeri, Matakana, Auckland, Whitianga, Tauranga, New Plymouth, Napier, Havelock North, Palmerston North, Masterton, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch, Wanaka, Arrowtown and Dunedin are also hosting screenings.

Grady says Hamilton is a key location for the festival.

“[Hamilton] was the fourth best-performing city by ticket admissions in last year’s festival.”

Whitianga was a first-time festival host this year. Their events took place from June 1 to 7 at the Mercury Twin Cinemas which screened only a few of the selected movies.

The movie Sugar and Stars follows the story of a pastry chef who is doing everything to fulfill his dream of winning the international pastry championship. Photo / Alessandro Clemenza

However, Grady is positive it wasn’t the last festival in the Coromandel town.

“We’ve had [a few] sell-outs so we’re looking to extend the festival next year and programme all the films there.”

The internationally operating Alliance Française is helping to promote the festival in New Zealand.

To find out more about the movies or book a ticket visit the French Film Festival’s website.

The Lido Cinema is hosting the festival in Hamilton and has dedicated an entire theatre to the event. Tickets are also available from the Lido Cinema’s website or at their premises at Centre Place, 501 Victoria St.