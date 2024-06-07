Whether you are in the mood for a comedy, thriller, biopic, drama or even a family-friendly flick, French Film Festival Aotearoa has a little something for everyone.

Dreaming of a holiday to France? Waikato locals won’t even have to hop on a plane as the French Film Festival is bringing France to Hamilton and Whitianga this month.

The festival will see 24 French movies - with English subtitles - being screened at Hamilton’s Lido Cinema and Whitianga’s Mercury Twin Cinemas.

Co-owner of the Lido Cinema Hamilton, Ross Churchouse, said for him and his business partners it had been a no-brainer to get behind the festival.

“When we took over the Lido, we quickly realised [film festivals] are the bread and butter - people really enjoy them.”

He said him and his team had the goal to grow the French Film Festival in Hamilton.

“Being able to experience different kinds of film is important - you broaden your horizon ... French film in particular has been around since the infancy of film,” Churchouse said.

“Their aesthetic and way of looking at filmmaking is very different, so [the film festival] is a cultural event, too.”

He said as a former chef, he was particularly interested in the movie The Taste of Things.

“And Mr Blake at Your Service with John Malkovich ... I quite enjoy French directors ... and French comedy, it’s really entertaining and cleverly done.”

Secrétaire of the French culture organisation Alliance Française Hamilton, Catherine Neazor Brady, said after last year’s successful festival, the Alliance was excited to see what this year brings.

“We’re quite spoilt this year, we have a good line-up with numerous Cannes-winning films,” Neazor Brady said.

French Film Festival organiser Fergus Brady even said it was a record year for Festival de Cannes favourites in the line-up.

Neazor Brady said her friends in France already sent her a list of movies to watch during the festival.

She said she would particularly look forward to the movies The Taste of Things, Divertimento, The President’s Wife and Rosalie.

According to her, French movies would give Kiwis an understanding and insight into a different culture and worldview.

“French cinema has a way of explaining the world quite differently, it’s a different day-to-day life.”

The festival, now in its 18th year, is this year making France and French cinema accessible to 18 towns throughout New Zealand. Each town is holding the festival during a different timeframe and not all films are shown everywhere.

With French Film Festival Aotearoa director Fergus Grady.

Apart from Hamilton and Whitianga, Kerikeri, Matakana, Auckland, Tauranga, New Plymouth, Hawke’s Bay, Whanganui, Palmerston North, Masterton, Wellington, Nelson, Blenheim, Christchurch, Wanaka, Arrowtown and Dunedin host the festival.

Grady said three of the towns were first-time hosts.

“We’re excited to add Whanganui, Blenheim and Rangiora to our festival circuit this year and we plan on growing the festival further into regional New Zealand in the coming years.”

Hamilton’s festival kicked off on Wednesday and runs until June 26.

Whitianga’s festival already started on May 30 and runs until June 12.

Hamilton’s opening night was a big success: Over 150 people attended the event which nearly sold out two cinemas.

French Film Festival 2024: The opening night at Lido Cinema Hamilton was attended by over 150 people.

Neazor Brady said the event was great for Hamilton.

“We recently surveyed our members and they said the festival was most popular and very important to them.”

Ambassador of France to New Zealand Laurence Beau said last year had been a record year for the festival.

“Last year, saw the highest attendance in its 17-year history. It is both a pleasure and a privilege to see French cinema celebrated in New Zealand with such dedication.”

To find out more about the movies or book a ticket visit the French Film Festival’s website.

The Lido Cinema is hosting the festival in Hamilton and has dedicated an entire theatre to the event. Tickets are also available from the Lido Cinema’s website or at their premises at Centre Place, 501 Victoria St.

Alliance Française is a worldwide network of not-for-profit associations dedicated to sharing the French language and culture. In New Zealand, there are seven centres which offer social and cultural activities.

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.