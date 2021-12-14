Four Waikato homes win NZ House of the Year top awards

The Carters New Home $1 million-$1.5 million category was won by Holcroft Prestige for this house in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

This year's Registered Master Builders House of the Year Awards celebrating the best homes, renovations, and builders across Aotearoa were announced virtually this year due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

The judges were impressed with the level of quality and innovation from this year's 347 entrants. They observed several new trends including the comeback of the home office, bathrooms as central space to retreat, and softening colour palettes.

Architectural forms and use of complex external materials also impressed the judges.

The Supreme House of the Year and Resene New Home over $2 million award went to this home in Christchurch.

House of the Year Judge and architectural designer Faye Pearson-Green says: "This year we have seen entrants continue to push the boundaries with their use of external materials, cladding, and complex architectural forms. This requires more intricate detailing and a high level of craftsmanship to execute."

Along with the two Supreme winners, 12 category awards, a craftsmanship, a special, and four lifestyle awards were announced. The two supreme award winners were:

Supreme House of the Year

Clive Barrington Construction took out this year's Supreme House of the Year and Resene New Home over $2 million award for its home in Christchurch.

Judges were in awe of this home's unique design and function.

"Combining design, functionality and excellent workmanship has resulted in this fantastic home. From the foundations, the precast concrete walls, to the complex roof structure, the accuracy of this build is clear.

"The curved plywood ceilings interact flawlessly with the window joinery, and the wall to floor finishes are of the highest standard. This building is inspiring, it features a clever design, meticulous attention to detail and an accurate construction," say House of the Year judges.

Supreme Renovation of the Year

W.G. de Gruchy Construction won the Supreme Renovation of the Year award and the Bunnings Renovation over $1 million category award, for its home in Auckland.

The judges were impressed by the combination of modern and traditional building skills.

"The builder showed great expertise by completing an outstanding alteration and creating a fantastic new addition. There has been a clear attention to detail throughout this project, with most features requiring and demonstrating an exceptional level of workmanship.

"This project was a tremendous collaboration between the owners, architects, builders and all other trades. Completed with great passion, this home is an outstanding result."

Four of the top awards went to houses in the Waikato:

• Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000-$1 million, won by Beeson Brothers for a house in Te Aroha.

• Carters New Home $1 million-$1.5 million, won by Holcroft Prestige for a house in Hamilton.

• GIB Show home, won by Urban Homes in Cambridge.

• Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $450K, won by Sentinel Homes Waikato, for a house in Waikato.

The judges' comments on the Waikato winners

Beeson Brothers, Te Aroha house:

This is a genuinely striking home. It has a fantastic indoor-outdoor flow with magnificent views which can be taken in on the covered deck area.

An impressive mix of materials has been used, such as vertical cedar and horizontal stria, which creates a stunning contrast. The open plan kitchen and dining area makes this home great for entertaining. It also features a living space that is hidden to the side of the house.

The team of craftsmen have created something truly exceptional, an excellent outcome for both the builder and owner.

Holcroft Prestige, Hamilton house:

Set on a technically challenging hill site, this build was successful due to the impressive collaboration and problem-solving demonstrated by the project team.

Design and craftsmanship were combined to create a masterpiece with simple and clean lines. From the road, the house looks somewhat mystic due to its dark and moody colour steel boxes, while closer inspection reveals a masterclass of vistas and detailing.

Prominent views over the Waikato have been achieved through clever positioning of the house, and intelligent placement of skylights ensures the home is flooded in natural light.

Urban Homes, Cambridge house:

This build has a striking street appeal mainly due to its black and white themed exterior, along with its portico front entry.

The home is not only functional and stylish, but it is also very well designed for family living. It has everything a family could wish for, with three separate wings for child and adult living, which are cleverly linked by the main living zone.

This living zone establishes the kitchen as the hub of the house, together with the adjacent dining, family and living rooms. There is superb presentation throughout, both in choice of finishing materials, furniture and accessories, which all ooze style and class.

From the glazed brick entry feature to the panelled walls and use of fluted glass, this home is truly remarkable.



Sentinel Homes Waikato, for a home in Waikato:

This cleverly designed three-bedroom home provides ample natural light, and its vibrant colour palette is perfect for a young couple.

The build features raked ceilings and an open plan living area, which links to a great outdoor living space. The project team have created a wonderful home that demonstrates strong collaboration between the builders and owners.

For more information about the competition, visit www.houseoftheyear.co.nz.