Ngāhinapōuri School and Hamilton Girls’ High School alumni Kelli Brown of the Macarthur Rams FC joined her team on the pitch to be crowned champions of National Premier Leagues (NPL) New South Wales Women’s First Grade Champions for 2023.

Brown will join the A-League, signing with the Wellington Phoenix for the 2023-24 season. Phoenix head coach Paul Temple said Brown has “been too good to not sign”.

Brown has been a phenomenal signing for the Macarthur Rams, scoring 23 goals this season and finishing second in the Golden Boot race.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity and to the Rams, this has been one of my favourite seasons for sure,” says Brown.

Kelli Brown celebrating after the Rams win the National Premier Leagues (NPL) New South Wales Women’s First Grade Champions for 2023.

The Macarthur Rams made it back-to-back Grand Final victories on Sunday night at Valentine Sports Park as the legendary Leena Khamis stole the show late on against Bulls FC Academy.

It was the Rams who came out of the blocks hungry by putting the pressure on the Bulls.

The Rams were threatening, this time a cross coming in from Olivia Sloan from the left, Brown the target but unable to steer her header goalwards.

Things started heating up on the pitch as three Rams players were booked in the final five minutes of the half.

The second half started very even with neither side creating a clear-cut chance until the hour mark.

Shortly after, Khamis entered the fray with 25 minutes left on the clock.

With 8 minutes to go, the Rams hit the front as the crowd exploded.

Tenealle Hay showed why she earned her way back to the top tier, chasing down Claudia Valetta before delivering an inch-perfect cross into the box for Khamis who showed fine composure to bury her effort.

Not long after Khamis turned provider, feeding in Brown who was stopped by Simmons who again made a good save.

The Bulls pushed for an equaliser, however, the Rams extinguished any hope with a second goal.

As she has for many years, Khamis had another with a fantastic header, rising highest in the box to head home a delightful Brown delivery.

A Ram through and through, it was a fairytale finish to the game as one of the greatest strikers to ply their trade in the top flight showed she isn’t ready for retirement yet.

Khamis almost made it a hat trick late on but wasn’t able to find the back of the net on that occasion.

It was also a special moment for Stephen Peters who not only made it two straight grand final wins but also helped the Rams break Sydney University’s record of 18 undefeated games, taking their streak to 19 now.

Match Stats

Bulls FC Academy 0

Macarthur Rams 2 (Khamis 82′, 87′)





