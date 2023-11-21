Te Awamutu AFC have teamed up with The Regent Theatre Te Awamutu.

Te Awamutu AFC have teamed up with The Regent Theatre Te Awamutu to provide what is hoped to be one of many fun outings for the ever-growing community and football club on December 7.

The funds are to be used to upgrade Te Awamutu AFC’s club for the 2024 season.

The timing of the collaboration is perfect as the Taika Waititi produced, Next Goal Wins, takes place a decade after American Samoa’s epic 31-0 defeat in 2001 at the hands of Australia, leaving the football team as an international laughing stock.

When American-based coach Thomas Rongen is brought on board, his goal isn’t even to win, it’s just to score one goal.

The historic loss – due in part to Fifa ruling that 19 members of the 20-man American Samoa squad were ineligible to play – sent the national team reeling for years.

American Samoa’s Jaiyah Saelua, 35, the first openly transgender player to compete in a World Cup qualifier, said Rongen really changed the dynamic of the team.

“Not just with the skills and techniques that pertain to soccer, but also our mentality, the things we ate, the things we put in our bodies, all those disciplines that really make an athlete effective.”

As to be expected, the movie has the Taika effect and is set to be a great bit of comedy as well as some facts on the game for the whole family.

To support this event, ticket purchases can be made through the merchandise tab on the club website teawamutuafc.co.nz.

There’s a short supporters’ registration part and then the chance to buy several tickets. Tickets are $20 per person.

It could also be a great end-of-year Christmas event, with a number of club members already planning to head to Storyteller Eatery & Bar afterwards.

The screening will start at 6pm at the Te Awamutu Regent Theatre.

