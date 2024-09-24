She said the app allowed businesses to retain value in products that might otherwise end up in the bin and helped customers buy products that might otherwise be outside their budget.

Michal Garvey, Foodprint founder and chief executive. Photo / Supplied

The Cozy Corner, the Storehouse, Fine Fettle Café, Misfit Garden, Krishna Food & Spices, and Tūrangi’s Toi Toi Food Co, Hydro Eatery and the Larder Café and Bakery have signed up so far.

A waste minimisation grant from Taupō District Council enabled the app to expand into the district.

Waste minimisation officer Shannon Hanson said the app was easy to use.

“Being able to connect people with excess food at local cafés and food retailers is such a fun and engaging way to tackle the food waste issue.”

One-third of all food produced globally goes to waste, and the subsequent decomposition added methane to the atmosphere.

Discounts started at 30%, rising to 90%.

“It’s ideal for those on a budget or looking to reduce household costs. The food available changes daily and offers plenty of choice,” Hanson said.

“What’s not to love about eating inexpensive, delicious food and saving the planet at the same time?”

She said the same waste minimisation fund that helped Foodprint was open to other opportunities. Recycling projects, food rescue programmes and reducing single-use coffee cups were just some examples of initiatives it could support. Applications were open until September 30.

The Foodprint app was available in the Apple App or Google Play stores.

Garvey said there was already a range of food on the app including ready-to-eat salads, sandwiches, cakes and sushi, fresh fruit and vegetables and cooking ingredients. All of the food was safe to eat and of the same quality that the eatery would otherwise sell in-store.

The app has won awards for its design and sustainability credentials, and Garvey has been named as one of the country’s Top 50 Women in Food and Drink in 2024.











