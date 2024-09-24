Advertisement
Foodprint app sells surplus food in Taupō and Tūrangi at discount prices

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read
Camilla Baker from Cozy Corner Cafe and Taupō District Council waste minimisation officer Shannon Hanson with some of the food on offer on the Foodprint app.

Camilla Baker from Cozy Corner Cafe and Taupō District Council waste minimisation officer Shannon Hanson with some of the food on offer on the Foodprint app.

An app that allows people to buy surplus food from cafes has expanded into Taupō and Tūrangi.

Foodprint is already popular in other towns and cities across New Zealand and launched in May 2022 in Hamilton, Raglan, Cambridge and Te Awamutu.

It launched its service in Taupō and Rotorua last week, on September 17.

The Kiwi-owned app provides a platform for local eateries to sell surplus and imperfect food for a discount to prevent food waste.

Founder and chief executive Michal Garvey said with consumers feeling the pinch of both the cost of living and climate crises, there was “no good reason” for food to go to waste.

She said the app allowed businesses to retain value in products that might otherwise end up in the bin and helped customers buy products that might otherwise be outside their budget.

Michal Garvey, Foodprint founder and chief executive. Photo / Supplied
Michal Garvey, Foodprint founder and chief executive. Photo / Supplied

The Cozy Corner, the Storehouse, Fine Fettle Café, Misfit Garden, Krishna Food & Spices, and Tūrangi’s Toi Toi Food Co, Hydro Eatery and the Larder Café and Bakery have signed up so far.

A waste minimisation grant from Taupō District Council enabled the app to expand into the district.

Waste minimisation officer Shannon Hanson said the app was easy to use.

“Being able to connect people with excess food at local cafés and food retailers is such a fun and engaging way to tackle the food waste issue.”

One-third of all food produced globally goes to waste, and the subsequent decomposition added methane to the atmosphere.

Discounts started at 30%, rising to 90%.

“It’s ideal for those on a budget or looking to reduce household costs. The food available changes daily and offers plenty of choice,” Hanson said.

“What’s not to love about eating inexpensive, delicious food and saving the planet at the same time?”

She said the same waste minimisation fund that helped Foodprint was open to other opportunities. Recycling projects, food rescue programmes and reducing single-use coffee cups were just some examples of initiatives it could support. Applications were open until September 30.

The Foodprint app was available in the Apple App or Google Play stores.

Garvey said there was already a range of food on the app including ready-to-eat salads, sandwiches, cakes and sushi, fresh fruit and vegetables and cooking ingredients. All of the food was safe to eat and of the same quality that the eatery would otherwise sell in-store.

The app has won awards for its design and sustainability credentials, and Garvey has been named as one of the country’s Top 50 Women in Food and Drink in 2024.

