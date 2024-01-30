Tamariki and rangatahi across the Waikato are getting ready for the first school term of 2024. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Tamariki and rangatahi across the Waikato are getting ready for the first school term of 2024. Photo / Hamilton City Council

As students across the Waikato get ready for the first school term, people are being reminded to be extra vigilant on the roads.

Hamilton City Council transport unit director Gordon Naidoo said drivers should plan for busier commutes.

“We’re asking everyone to be considerate. When parking at a school, don’t park across driveways, footpaths, on broken yellow lines, or no-stopping areas such as bus stops. Remember that it’s illegal to park on a cycle lane.”

He said drivers should also be aware of reduced speed limits around schools at drop-off and pick-up times.

“Children returning to school can be easily distracted by their surroundings. They may find it difficult to judge distances and could step into the road without warning. School patrol teams will be out at pedestrian and kea crossings. Make sure you look out for them and follow their signals.”

New Zealand Police was also urging parents to take time to discuss the potential dangers of going to and from school with their children.

Director of the National Road Policing Centre, Superintendent Steve Greally, said it was often overlooked but parents should be reminding their children to check for vehicles by looking left and right and encourage them to use the marked school crossings, to keep them safe.

“Take the time to show your children the safest route to get to school and back home and practise with them, including the safest places to cross.”

Greally also reminded people that the speed limit was 20km/h when driving past a stationary school bus, and road users needed to reduce their speed below 30km/h when passing schools.

“Often drop-off zones can be crowded before and after school, so suggesting a meeting point further down the road can be a safer option and avoid congestion around the area.”

Another way of avoiding congestion is to use alternative transport options.

Hamilton City Council said: “[We] recognise the key connection between healthy, active living and our transport choices.

“With the fantastic weather we’re experiencing in Hamilton, why not try mixing up the journey to school? It’s the perfect time to let kids try walking, cycling or scootering.”

