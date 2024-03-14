Offenders storm Westend Superette in Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Monday morning while locals try to recover stolen goods and prevent getaway. Video / Supplied

In all his years in business - both in Fiji and New Zealand - Monday was the worst day for John Bulsara, enough to convince him it is time to sell his business.

A family member opened the doors of Te Awamutu’s Westend Superette at 7am as usual.

About half an hour later a group of people entered the front door, allegedly leapt the counter and pulled racks of cigarettes from the tobacco cupboard.

They left as fast as they entered, allegedly loading the goods into the boot of a black wagon, but not before members of the public stepped in and took some of the items back.

A video shows the alleged offenders driving off, without closing the tailgate.

The car swerved around an approaching stock truck, scattering more items on the road.

Waikato Police confirmed on Thursday they had made three arrests in relation to the alleged burglary of a Dinsdale petrol station and the alleged aggravated robbery of a Te Awamutu dairy.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Philip Elvy said the alleged burglary at the petrol station took place in the early hours of March 11 and the alleged aggravated robbery at the dairy took place later the same day.

“Police are aware that members of the public tried to intervene in the robbery at the Te Awamutu dairy. While we know these people acted with the best of intentions, we urge people not to put themselves in harm’s way. These incidents are unpredictable and can escalate quickly, and the last thing we want is for people to get hurt.

“A way that bystanders can help is to – where possible - capture photographic and/or video footage and provide it to Police. This kind of footage can prove invaluable when we are working to identify those involved in this type of offending.

The store was closed on Monday as police conducted a forensic examination but the Bulsara family tidied up and re-opened for business on Tuesday.

Bulsara said it saddened him that anyone could treat him, his family and his business like that.

Some of the flowers and gifts for the Bulsara family on display in the shop. Photo / Dean Taylor

“I came to New Zealand 21 years ago and have dedicated myself to being of service to my new community,” he said.

“Not once have I left NZ in that time, not even to visit the country of my birth.

“We work 14 hours per day, seven days per week to keep our doors open, and then this happens.

“We were welcomed with open arms, but because of this event, I have decided to put Westend Superette on the market.

“It hurts.”

Bulsara didn’t blame the Te Awamutu community for the incident - he said it must be outsiders.

His reasoning was that in the short time the robbery was occurring, Te Awamutu came to his aid.

And that sign of goodwill has been extended through visits, messages of sympathy and flowers.

“I have learnt that we are loved and respected by this community,” Bulsara said.

“That support is paying us back for our hard work and commitment.”

The family acknowledged Te Awamutu police for all their professionalism and support, plus staff from Fonterra, Stewart & Cavalier, Trade Zone, ZB Homes, Road Haulage, MOVe Freight and community members who stepped up during the robbery or had offered their support.





Dean Taylor is a community journalist with more than 35 years of experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.

Stay up to date with the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald. Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



