Voters are invited to hear from Taupō's MP candidates before going to the polls in October.

A fifth candidate has been added to the upcoming meet-the-candidates evening in Taupō.

The event will give members of the public a chance to hear from this year’s MP hopefuls.

The Rotary Club-supported event will bring together National’s Louise Upston, Labour’s Aladdin Al-Bustanji, Act’s Zane Cozens, New Zealand First’s Tira Pehi and the Green Party’s George O’Connor Patena.

The event takes place on Monday, September 18 at the Great Lake Centre, Taupō. It begins at 7pm and the entry fee is a gold coin donation for community fundraising.

First, each candidate will answer a variety of pre-prepared questions.

Members of the public are also invited to deliver hand-written questions at the event or submit questions in advance by emailing to info@laketauporotary.org.nz.

Questions submitted will be considered by the moderators for inclusion in the programme.

Time will then be allowed for some questions to be taken from the floor.