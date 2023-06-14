The panel will include Football Fern Michaela Foster.

In the spirit of “Going Beyond”, Hamilton Kirikiriroa is hosting a Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour event at the K’aute Pasifika Fale, to empower future generations in sport.

This free event, on Tuesday, June 20, at 4.30pm, aims to spotlight women who are unleashing their creative spirit and accelerating the growth of women’s sport.

The fale, which opened in January, is the first of its kind in New Zealand. The event will focus on the changing dynamics of gender in sports with a panel of inspirational figures.

Past and present female sporting personalities on the panel include Football Fern Michaela Foster, ex-Football Fern Joy Howland, Fifa rReferee Sarah Jones and Black Ferns veteran and four-time world champion Renee Woodman-Wickliffe. MC and Olympian Sarah Cowley-Ross will discuss with the panel how far women’s sport has come, in the lead-up to the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023.

Hamilton Kirikiriroa is set to host five matches from July 22.

Topics include their involvement in sports, as well as their personal pathways and experiences. This event will be a celebration of women’s sport, designed to inspire, uplift, and encourage women and girls to dream big.

Register for the event at : hamiltonhostcity.co.nz/panelevent.

After beginning the worldwide tour in February, the original trophy has now visited all 32 qualified nations, making it the largest Fifa Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour to date. The tour is a global celebration of the women’s game, giving fans the opportunity to experience the most coveted prize in women’s football in person and hear from the game’s legends.

It will now stay in the two host countries, Australia and New Zealand, until the new world champions are crowned on Sunday, August 20.

The Fifa Women's World Cup Trophy. Photo / Fifa

The trophy will also make regional visits throughout the host-city tour, ensuring communities in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions have an opportunity to be inspired and excited before the tournament. A mixture of public and private events has been organised.

For more information on the Trophy Tour or events in Hamilton surrounding the tournament go to hamiltonhostcity.co.nz

Tickets for Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 matches in Hamilton Kirikiriroa are on sale now at FIFA.com/hamiltontickets