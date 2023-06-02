The Fifa Women's World Cup trophy is coming to the Waikato.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy is heading to the Waikato as part of its worldwide tiki tour ahead of the competition which will kick off next month.

The trophy is set to appear in six different locations around the Waikato and Bay of Plenty and will be accompanied by special events including a few celebrity visits.

The tour is being held under the theme Going Beyond and is meant to inspire people of all ages and build excitement and support ahead of the five matches in Hamilton Kirikiriroa – which start when Zambia takes on Japan on July 22.

The trophy’s worldwide tiki tour began in February and led the trophy to all 32 nations that qualified for the cup which makes it the largest FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour to date. The trophy will now stay here and in Australia until the new world champions are crowned on August 20.

The events set to be held as part of the trophy tour will be a mixture of public and private ones.

One of the events will include a panel talk about the changing dynamics of women in sport and will feature Football Fern Michaela Foster and FIFA referee Sarah Jones.

Former German national player and FIFA Women’s World Cup winner, Babett Peter, will appear as a special guest during the final day of the tour in Cambridge and Hamilton Kirikiriroa.

Peter says the tour was not only about the trophy.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many in New Zealand to not only get up close to the original trophy but to experience the magic of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The public viewings will offer the mighty Waikato a fantastic opportunity to experience the most coveted prize in women’s football,” Peter says.

The trophy will make appearances on:

Saturday, June 17 at Fieldays (Hyundai Stand) at Mystery Creek

Sunday, June 18 at Tauranga’s, Fergusson Park

Monday, June 19 at the Taupō Lake Front

Tuesday, June 20 at the K’aute Pasifika Fale in Hamilton (limited spaces available)

as well as two private school events, on Monday, June 19 in Rotorua and Tuesday, June 20 in Cambridge

