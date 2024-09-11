“There is no escaping the weight of running an event business during turbulent pandemic times, but successfully navigating such upheaval will undoubtedly go down as one of my highlights,” Nation said.

“Transitioning from governance to a senior management leadership role in the same organisation is not for the faint-hearted.

“There are not many people who get this unique experience or opportunity to help build something that opens up a massive window across the world for New Zealand agriculture.”

Nation has received many opportunities as chief executive, both in New Zealand and across the world.

“Attending and speaking at conferences and events, hosting important international delegations, promoting agriculture and food producers while ensuring we grow New Zealand through our many activities in events,” he said.

“I have loved every minute of this high-profile role, which included leading a high-performing team, successfully staging the largest event in New Zealand annually, operating the renowned Mystery Creek Events Centre while supporting the community, youth and the many organisations that need our support. A job like this does not get much better.”

Nation said he has been blessed with very sound board and chair leadership.

“It is so important to have trust and support between the CEO and board. This success and growth are a direct result of these relationships which include leadership and wider team, including volunteers and members.

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview Peter Nation on The Country below:

“Not many people land roles like my current one, and while my career has been full of unique opportunities, this last one will be the one that will be fondly recalled in my memory.”

Society board chair Jenni Vernon said Nation had been instrumental in building enduring and trusted relationships in our community and among key stakeholders, including local and central government, all critical to the ongoing success of the Southern Hemisphere’s largest agricultural Fieldays event and the Mystery Creek Events Centre’s social licence to operate.

“It has been my pleasure to be Chair in Peter’s tenure as CEO and while change can be unsettling, Peter has set a solid foundation for the society’s next phase, having worked tirelessly to bring the organisation into the future, developing sound systems and processes that underpin the society’s place on the world stage,” Vernon said.

“Alongside the society board and membership, we sincerely thank Peter, supported by his family, for his contributions and stewardship.”

Nation will sign off for the final time at the end of the year following the Fieldays Society’s Annual Awards and celebration.