The Fieldays site at Mystery Creeks Events Centre, Hamilton.

It’s June in less than three months, which means Fieldays is just around the corner.

The annual four-day agriculture event, now in its 56th year, returns to Mystery Creek Events Centre, from June 12 to 15.

Visitors can expect a range of diversity on the days with more than 1000 longstanding exhibitors, showcasing agricultural technology, innovative farm equipment, and rural lifestyle exhibits.

New Zealand National Fieldays Society CEO Peter Nation said the event wasn’t just an exhibition.

“For over half a century, this four-day event has played a pivotal role in fostering relationships, creating connection, facilitating knowledge transfer, and driving progress in our primary industries.

A father-daughter duo attended a Fieldays event together previously.

“It’s more than just an exhibition, it’s a vital connection point that strengthens the bonds within our agricultural community.”

Alongside demonstrations and competitions, the six hubs of Innovation, Hauora Taiwhenua Health & Wellbeing, Forestry, Careers & Education, Sustainability, and Digital Futures will feature again.

The hubs create opportunities for attendees to experience the aspects of agriculture, innovation, sustainability, rural life and education.

The Forestry Hub is the newest hub on the block after being introduced two years ago. It showcases the many facets of the industry and how the sector has a vital role in mitigating climate change.

The first Fieldays was in 1968, held at Te Rapa Racecourse in Hamilton after Waikato farmer John Kneebone suggested an annual outing for farmers, and it has since turned into a festival that has brought town and country together.

The inaugural event attracted 15,000 people, which grew to a record crowd of 133,588 in 2017.

Tickets for Fieldays go on sale in early May and more information can be found on their website.

