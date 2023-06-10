The NZAWA's members range from beginners to veterans – the eldest attending last weekend's rally were in their 80s and the youngest in their teens. Photo / New Zealand Association of Women in Aviation

The NZAWA's members range from beginners to veterans – the eldest attending last weekend's rally were in their 80s and the youngest in their teens. Photo / New Zealand Association of Women in Aviation

About 80 women ascended into the skies above Waikato last weekend for the New Zealand Association of Women in Aviation’s (NZAWA) annual rally.

The rally included flying competitions and saw female pilots from around New Zealand, Australia and Papua New Guinea land at Hamilton Airport.

NZAWA president Margaret Wright, of Wellington, says all attendees had one thing in common: “The love of aviation”.

“The NZAWA attracts women from beginners to veterans – the oldest here this weekend are in their 80s and 90s, and the youngest are in their teens.”

“They’re involved in all aspects of aviation, from fixed-wing, glider, helicopter and microlight pilots to parachutists, air traffic controllers and engineers,” Wright says.

At the rally, Wright won the Airways VFR Enroute Competition which tests the skills of fixed-wing pilots using visual flying rules. Emily Lord, of Hāwera, came in second.

Airways New Zealand’s Hamilton Chief Controller Scott Cowley presents NZAWA President Margaret Wright with the VFR Enroute Competition trophy. Photo / Airways New Zealand

The competition was judged by Airways New Zealand based on criteria including accurate flight planning, compliance with visual position reporting rules, and radio telephone phraseology procedures on a flight of over 100 nautical miles en route to the rally.

Gisborne-based Airways air traffic controller Tuna Cheung won the Jessica Rose Trophy for capturing the true spirit of airwomen over the rally weekend.

Airways New Zealand Commercial and Partnerships general manager, Jamie Gray, says Airways is delighted to get behind an event that encourages more women to get into aviation.

Gisborne-based Airways air traffic controller Tuna Cheung with the Jessica Rose Trophy. Photo / Airways New Zealand

“It’s exciting to see the way this event fosters both excellence in aviation and bonds among women in the sector. Their enthusiasm is catching. The competition encourages safety and precision in air navigation. Our congratulations to all the rally-goers for the skills they’ve shown,” Gray says.

Airways New Zealand is a state-owned company that provides New Zealand’s air traffic management services. It controls 30 million square kilometres of airspace over New Zealand and the Oceanic Flight Information Region.

The full list of competition winners at the 2023 NZAWA Rally will be posted on the NZAWA website.