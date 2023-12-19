Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash on Sunday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash on Sunday.

Waikato Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal two-car crash near Pirongia on Sunday, December 17.

The 6.20pm crash on Ormsby Rd, State Highway 39 between Mangati and Ngutunui Rds, involved a white Nissan Skyline saloon and a grey 2023 Polestar 2 hatchback, travelling in opposite directions.

One person died as a result of the crash and police would like to hear from witnesses to the crash, or anyone who may have seen the driving of either vehicle before it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, by phone, or online at 105.police.govt.nz – using Update Report. Please reference file number 231217/2070.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald and Te Awamutu Courier. Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



