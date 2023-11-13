From left to right Holly Russell, Rebekah Harman and Emily Russell are the three women behind the "Worn Well: sustainable clothing survey" in the Waikato. Photo / Geoff Ridder

A Waikato researching trio is asking residents the tough questions; Why do you love and hold onto a piece of clothing for a long time?

Rebekah Harman, a postgraduate supervisor and researcher at Wintec Te Pūkenga, has dedicated more than six years to exploring ways to minimise the environmental impact of fast fashion.

Along with research collaborator Emily Russell and a photographer/videographer from Hamilton’s One Man Crew Holly Russell, the trio wanted to understand what clothing people loved and kept for an extended period.

“There is a gap in current research that doesn’t consider reasons why we choose to hold onto clothing.

“A small study we did a few years ago showed us that people have precious stories attached to certain items of clothing that they loved, and we really want to build on this to fill in that gap,” Harman said.

The new Worn well: sustainable clothing survey would help the trio learn more about people’s most loved and most worn items of clothing, how these items have lasted, and where and how they have been worn.

“It’s all about trying to figure out ways we can reduce the environmental footprint of fashion and design for longevity.

“This knowledge could help designers create clothing that is specifically designed for longevity,” Harman said.

Harman grew up in Canterbury and studied textile design at Massey University in Wellington. It was there that she saw some of the huge amounts of waste chemicals and products during textile manufacturing.

Her experience led to her passion for her research, focusing on better understanding ways to increase a longer life for clothes and reduce their environmental footprint.

Harman also worked on a smaller version of this project in conjunction with Fashion Revolution week.

Emily Russell grew up in Hamilton and is an illustrator and graphic designer. She was working on sustainable branding and publication for the project.

She hated shopping but as she travelled around the world more, she found beauty in artisan processes for making textiles.

Emily’s sister Holly Russell is the photographer and videographer for the project. Holly started making her own clothes from a young age, sharing her mother’s interest in textiles and crafts.

About five years ago she started to learn more about climate change and became more economically aware, which led to her interest in resisting fast fashion.

Participants wanting to be photographed in their enduring clothing could do so by adding their details to the final page of the survey.

The survey is available for anyone in the Waikato and residents have until April 2024 to complete it.

