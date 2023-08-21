Farah Palmer Cup 2023: Waikato suffered their first loss of the season on the weekend. Photo / Andrew Skinner, Photosport

Waitomo Group Waikato FPC have suffered their first defeat of the season after going down 25-15 to Auckland Storm at Colin Maiden Park in round 6 of the Farah Palmer Cup on Sunday.

In wet conditions, both teams tried to attack from their own half but failed to finish off their attacking phases. It took 25 minutes for the first points to be scored after Waikato was penalised for being offside in a kickable position. Ruahei Demant was successful with her penalty shot at goal to put the home team in front 3 nil.

With 11 minutes remaining in the first half, Waikato were able to score their first points of the day to take the lead, after Ana Marster cut through the Auckland defensive line and a couple of passes later the captain, Chyna Hohepa, went over to score a great team try. Ariana Bayler was unable to convert the try after it was charged down but Waikato led 8-3.

However, Bayler was able to extend Waikato’s advantage right on half time after she was pulled into the ruck, the referee awarded a penalty almost out in front of the posts and Bayler gave Waikato a 8-3 lead at the break.

Auckland must have been given a stern talking-to at halftime as they came out with much more intensity in the second half. Braxton Sorenson-McGee scored Auckland’s first try after she scored in the corner. Demant could not add the extras and the game was level 8 all after five minutes.

Approaching the midway point of the second half, Demant put Auckland in front with a successful penalty kick at goal, after Waikato were penalised for not realising.

The home team extended their lead with 10 minutes remaining. Hot on attack close to Waikato’s line, Demant put in a cross-field kick that Angelica Vahai was able to collect and crash over to score Auckland’s second try of the match. Demant added the extras and Auckland led 18-8.

Auckland was in again only minutes later when Liana Mikaele-Tu’u finished off the home team’s counterattack. Demant was again successful with the conversion and Auckland had a commanding 25-8 lead approaching full-time.

Waikato did manage to score a consolation try right on full time when Aaliyah Konui received a cut-out pass from Carla Hohepa to score close to the sideline. Samantha Wood added the extras but time was up and Auckland Storm handed Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC their first loss of the Farah Palmer Cup.

Auckland Storm 25 (Braxton Sorenson-McGee, Angelica Vahai, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u tries; Ruahei Demant 2 conversions, 2 penalties)

Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC 15 (Chyna Hohepa, Aaliyah Konui tries; Ariana Bayler 1 penalty, Samanatha Wood 1 conversion)

HT: 3-8