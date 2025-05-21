Constructed word-for-word from interviews with everyday New Zealanders, the play explores how we connect, remember, and honour loved ones through social media and other online platforms after they’ve passed. Tickets via The Meteor website.

● Super Rugby Pacific: Chiefs v Moana Pasifika, May 24, 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato

The Gallagher Chiefs are ready to take on Moana Pasifika in the final home game of the regular season. Tickets online via chiefs.flicket.co.nz.

The Chiefs will have their final regular-season home game this weekend. Photo / Photosport

● Mamma Mia – the Musical, until May 25, 7pm at Taupō nui-a-Tia College, Taupō

The school’s production of Mamma Mia, set to Abba’s timeless hits, tells the story of Sophie, a bride-to-be on a Greek island who secretly invites three possible fathers to her wedding, hoping to discover who her real father is. Tickets online via trybooking.com.

● ANZ Premiership Magic v Tactix, May 25, 4pm at Globox Arena, Hamilton

The Avis Magic take on the VIP Frames & Trusses Tactix in round three of the 2025 ANZ Premiership. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Prima Facie, theatre performance, May 28, 11am at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

Directed by Michael Hurst and performed by Cassandra Woodhouse, the New Zealand Theatre Company brings Prima Facie to Hamilton. The one-woman play follows Tessa Ensler, a top criminal defence barrister forced to confront the system she has spent her life believing in. Tickets via Ticketek.

● NZNBL: Tauranga Whai v Franklin Bulls, May 29, 7pm at Globox Arena, Hamilton

Eleven teams are currently vying for the top spot in the New Zealand National Basketball League. At the end of May, the Franklin Bulls are playing the Tauranga Whai in Hamilton. Tickets online via Ticketek.

Luger Boa will play in Hamilton for New Zealand Music Month.

● Waikato Rocks – New Zealand Music Month concert, May 31, 4pm at Altitude Bar, Hamilton

For the first time, there will be a New Zealand Music Month concert in Hamilton. Luger Boa, Tablefox and Medusa Glare are among the bands performing. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● Classic Cars & Classic Tunes, fundraiser, May 31, 6pm at Jukebox Diner & Classics Museum, 11 Railside Place, Hamilton

Students from the University of Waikato are putting together a fundraiser for charity Canteen, which provides support for rangatahi (youth) affected by cancer. Tickets are available via Eventfinda and include access to the museum, dance party, food and silent auction.

● ANZ Premiership Magic v Stars, June 2, 7.30pm at Globox Arena, Hamilton

Support the Avis Magic as they take on the Northern Stars in round four of the 2025 ANZ Premiership. Tickets online via Ticketek.