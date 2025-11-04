Hamilton City Brass presents this interactive musical for children about a brave boy, a cunning wolf and a few surprising animal friends. Bring your toys along to match the characters: a bird, duck, cat, wolf, Grandpa, Peter or the hunters. The music tells the story and you will help bring it to life with your toys! Tickets via the Meteor’s website.

● Kick for a Cause Waikato, November 9, 12.30pm, at Cambridge Football Club, John Kerkhof Park, Vogel St, Cambridge

Local identities, including former All Black Charlie Ngatai, Magic netballer Kaiya Kepa and Black Fern Reese Anderson will be lacing up their boots to raise funds for Salvation Army Cambridge. There will be kids’ activities, raffles and spot prizes for the best-dressed and most spirited spectators. Entry by donation of cash or a can of food for families in need.

The Sika Show is Australasia's largest hunting trade show. Photo / NZME

● Gourmet In the Gardens, food truck event, November 9, 4pm at Rhododendron Lawn, Hamilton Gardens

The much-loved event is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Come along with the family or friends and listen to the local live music while dining from the line-up of local food trucks. Bring your picnic blankets, chairs and sunscreen. Free entry.

● Unconscious, theatre performance, November 13-15, at The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

This production explores what happens when your personalities go to war. Think Inside Out for adults meets Severance. It follows the story of Sophia Ignari, a young biotech founder under pressure. The stage show will premiere at The Meteor Theatre, with a film version to be shown at Hamilton’s Lido Cinema in 2026. Tickets for the stage show are available via The Meteor’s website.

● Pacific Rose Bowl Festival, botanical event, November 13-16 at Rogers Rose Garden, Hamilton Gardens

The annual festival invites the public to vote for their rose of the year. It’s the only rose trial in the world that has a public voting system, with all other trials being judged by panels of experts. Free entry.

Visitors pick their five favourite roses from more than 80 blooms at The Pacific Rose Bowl Festival at the Rogers Rose Garden. Photo / Peter Tiffany

● Lugtons Round the Bridges, running event, November 16, 8am in Hamilton CBD

The iconic event celebrates its 80th anniversary. You can take on the Hamilton City Council 12km, The Hawks 6km or the Grassroots Trust Kids 1km or 2km Challenge. Do it on your own or do it as a team. You can enter online via roundthebridges.co.nz until November 8. Late entries open on November 10.

● Freaky Friday, musical, November 22-December 13 at Riverlea Theatre, Hamilton

Riverlea Theatre is staging Freaky Friday, based on the novel by Mary Rodgers and the Disney films. When an overworked mum and her headstrong teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they’re forced to live a day in each other’s shoes – with just 24 hours before Mum’s wedding to switch back. Tickets via iTicket.

● The Witches of Eastwick, musical, November 27-29, 7pm at The Meteor Theatre Hamilton

Te Kawau Toi Wintec Performing Arts students, under the direction of Kyle Chuen, present The Witches of Eastwick, based on the classic 1987 film. In a sleepy New England town, three divorcee witches are feeling trapped in their humdrum, everyday lives. One night, they make a crazy wish for the man of their dreams, which has severe consequences. Tickets via The Meteor’s website.