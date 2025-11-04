Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Events in Waikato: Rose festival, Round the Bridges feature in event calendar

Waikato Herald
4 mins to read

Round the Bridges celebrates its 80th anniversary on November 16. Photo / Christine Cornege

Round the Bridges celebrates its 80th anniversary on November 16. Photo / Christine Cornege

Sika Show, hunting and outdoor expo, November 8-9 at Mystery Creek Events Centre

The annual Sika Show has been running for over 30 years. There will be over 200 exhibitors showing the latest and greatest products. Tickets online via sikashow.co.nz/tickets/.

NZ Horse Trials, equestrian event,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save