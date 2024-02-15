Kihikihi will see some rodeo action this weekend.

The event season is heating up in Waikato - this is what a full event calendar for the next three weeks shows.

However, this won’t be the end: there is plenty more to come.

Upcoming events include:

● Dress for Success Hamilton Pop-Up Sale, February 16, 10am-6pm, at 169 London Street, Hamilton

Come along and grab a bargain, all clothes are only $5 and proceeds will go towards the charity’s work. Sale includes gently used women’s clothes, shoes and accessories.

● Waikato-Kihikihi Rodeo, equestrian event, February 17, from 7.30am at Kihikihi Domain, Grey St

After having to cancel the event due to bad weather last year, the rodeo is back for 2024. Tickets are available at the gate.

● Tantalising Tease, burlesque show, February 17, 6.30pm at Biddy Mulligans, 17b Hood St, Hamilton

Expect fun, feathers, fan dancing and fabulous costumes for this evening of burlesque. Nine dancers are set to take the stage. Doors open at 6.30pm, the show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● Bonnets, Blues And BBQS, community event, February 17 at 11am at Pirongia Rugby and Sports Club, 1 Kane Street

Pirongia Rugby Sports Club is hosting an inaugural family-friendly day of classic cars, vintage tractors, motorbikes, live music, food and drinks. Tickets at the gate.

The inaugural Bonnets, Blues & BBQs event will take place on February 17 in Pirongia.

● New Zealand Rowing Championships, sporting event, now until February 17, at Mighty River Domain, 601 Maungatautari Rd, Lake Karāpiro

The New Zealand Rowing Championships, first held in 1888, is the club championship regatta for New Zealand. The annual event is held alternatively between Lake Karāpiro and Lake Ruataniwha (South Island) over five days. This year the event will be held at Lake Karāpiro.

● Black Caps v South Africa, cricket, now until February 17, 11am, at Seddon Park, Hamilton

Watch the second test match between the Black Caps and South Africa. Tickets are available online now.

● Takapoto Classic, equestrian event, now until February 18, 8am, at Takapoto Estate, 90 Finlay Rd, Maungatautari

The family-friendly showjumping event is back. Admission is free from February 13-16, tickets can be purchased online for February 17-18.

● Connect Four, art exhibition, now until February 25, at Hauraki House Gallery in Kapanga Rd, Coromandel Town

An eclectic exhibition featuring paintings and pottery is coming to Coromandel Town. Suitably called Connect Four, the exhibition showcases works by Wellington painter and printmaker Gary Tricker, local painters Elisabeth Carter and Julie Dann, and potter Murray Rainey. The exhibition is open from 10 am-4pm daily and entry is free.

Crowds are expected to gather at Lake Karāpiro for the New Zealand Rowing Championships. Photo / Christine Cornege

● Chiefs v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific match, February 23, 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Watch the mighty Gallagher Chiefs take on the Crusaders in the first game of this year’s Super Rugby Pacific competition. Tickets to games will be available online soon. Season’s memberships can already be purchased online now.

● Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora Ki Kirikiriroa, February 23 to March 3, Hamilton

The Hamilton Arts Festival is waiting in the wings to bring music, theatre, dance and comedy to town again. The festival will be headlined by Bic Runga, who was announced as part of the line-up in December. Tickets and more information are available on the festival’s website.

● Putāruru Water and Food Festival, community event, February 24, 10am at Glenshea Park, Putāruru

Food trucks, horse rides, petting zoo, market stalls, axemen and woodturners perform.

● Meatstock, food festival, February 24-25, at Mystery Creek Events Centre

Following the success of last year’s Meatstock in Australia, which drew more than 60,000 attendees, Hamilton is in for a meat lover’s paradise. The expo-type event will feature live cooking demonstrations from barbecue experts and pitmasters, as well as live music, eating and strongmen competitions and games.

● Mercury Bay Art Escape, art event, March 1-3 and 9-10

The annual open studios event will allow people access to 40 studios on the east coast of the Coromandel, from Matarangi to Hikuai. Visit and chat with artists, see their work in progress, hear what inspires them and what new art they are working on and buy direct from their studio. Gala Opening on March 1, 6pm at Hot Waves Cafe, Hot Water Beach.

● Chinese Lantern Festival, community event, March 2, 5.30pm at Garden Place, Hamilton

The 10th Hamilton Chinese Lantern Festival features Chinese culture performances and have food stalls who sell mouth-watering Chinese/Asian foods. Free event.