The Boomers will take on the Tall Blacks whilst the Opals will go up against the 2degrees Tall Ferns. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Marlon Williams - Te Whare Tīwekaweka tour, May 16, 8pm at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

Performing with his long-time band The Yarra Benders as well as some special appearances from some of the album’s collaborators, Marlon Williams will bring Te Whare Tīwekaweka to life. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Waipā Home & Leisure Show, May 16-18, 9.30am at Mighty River Domain, Karapiro

The Waipā Home & Leisure Show is back for its second year. Discover the latest home and lifestyle trends and get expert advice from passionate local businesses and suppliers. Tickets at the door.

● Kirikiriroa Hamilton Zinefest 2025, May 17, 10am at Hamilton Central Library, Garden Pl

This year’s market features 60 stallholders from all around the country. Following the market, there is the annual Zinefest after party at Mesoverse, featuring live music and the annual Best of the Fest awards. Free event.

● Honour the Crown dance performance, May 17, 7pm at Clarence St Theatre

Off the back of a successful 2024 Europe Tour, The Royal Family Dance Crew are touring New Zealand. The crew previously performed at American Idol, the Grammys, and Super Bowl Halftime Shows. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● ANZ Premiership Magic vs Steel, May 19, 7.30pm at Globox Arena, Hamilton

See your local netball team, Avis Magic, as they take on the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel in Round 2 of the 2025 ANZ Premiership. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● NZ Highwaymen in concert, May 23, 7.30pm at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

The NZ Highwaymen, Brendan Dugan, Gray Bartlett, Dennis Marsh and Frankie Stevens are on the road again and coming to Hamilton. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Super Rugby: Chiefs vs Moana Pasifika, May 24, 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato

The Gallagher Chiefs are ready to take on Moana Pasifika in a final regular home game of the regular season. Tickets online via chiefs.flicket.co.nz.

● ANZ Premiership Magic vs Tactix, May 25, 4pm at Globox Arena, Hamilton

The Avis Magic take on the VIP Frames & Trusses Tactix in Round 3 of the 2025 ANZ Premiership. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● NZNBL: Tauranga Whai vs Franklin Bulls, May 29, 7pm at Globox Arena, Hamilton

There are currently 11 teams vying for the top spot in the NZ National Basketball League. At the end of May, the Bulls are playing the Whai in Hamilton. Tickets online via Ticketek.