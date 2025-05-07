The New Zealand Highwaymen: Frankie Stevens, Denis Marsh, Gray Bartlett and Brendan Dugan.
● Dice Run fundraising ride, May 10, 10am at NV Motorcycles, 85 Avenue Road South, Morrinsville
NV Motorcycles is doing a fundraising ride for I Am Hope. The ride starts at NVs and ends at the Morrinsville Top Pub. $30 per person. Raffle tickets to get in the draw to win a Triumph Trident 660 valued at $15,490 are available for $50. Tickets online at nvmotorcycles.co.nz/pages/dice-run-2025.
● Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Open Day, May 11, 11am at Taupō Airport, Anzac Memorial Drive
Phillips Search and Rescue Trust celebrates the arrival of the new H145 Greenlea Rescue Helicopter and is fundraising for a rescue winch. Get an up-close view of the helicopter. There will be live demonstrations, merchandise, food and games. Entry by koha.
● Trans-Tasman Throwdown basketball, May 11, 2pm at Globox Arena, Hamilton
The Boomers will take on the Tall Blacks whilst the Opals will go up against the 2degrees Tall Ferns. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● Marlon Williams - Te Whare Tīwekaweka tour, May 16, 8pm at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton
Performing with his long-time band The Yarra Benders as well as some special appearances from some of the album’s collaborators, Marlon Williams will bring Te Whare Tīwekaweka to life. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● Waipā Home & Leisure Show, May 16-18, 9.30am at Mighty River Domain, Karapiro
The Waipā Home & Leisure Show is back for its second year. Discover the latest home and lifestyle trends and get expert advice from passionate local businesses and suppliers. Tickets at the door.
● Kirikiriroa Hamilton Zinefest 2025, May 17, 10am at Hamilton Central Library, Garden Pl
This year’s market features 60 stallholders from all around the country. Following the market, there is the annual Zinefest after party at Mesoverse, featuring live music and the annual Best of the Fest awards. Free event.
● Honour the Crown dance performance, May 17, 7pm at Clarence St Theatre
Off the back of a successful 2024 Europe Tour, The Royal Family Dance Crew are touring New Zealand. The crew previously performed at American Idol, the Grammys, and Super Bowl Halftime Shows. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● ANZ Premiership Magic vs Steel, May 19, 7.30pm at Globox Arena, Hamilton
See your local netball team, Avis Magic, as they take on the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel in Round 2 of the 2025 ANZ Premiership. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● NZ Highwaymen in concert, May 23, 7.30pm at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton
The NZ Highwaymen, Brendan Dugan, Gray Bartlett, Dennis Marsh and Frankie Stevensare on the road again and coming to Hamilton. Tickets online via Ticketek.