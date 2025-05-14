After a successful 2024 Europe tour, the Royal Family Dance Crew are touring New Zealand. The crew previously performed at American Idol, the Grammys, and Super Bowl Halftime Shows. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● ANZ Premiership Magic vs Steel, May 19, 7.30pm at Globox Arena, Hamilton

See your local netball team, Avis Magic, as they take on the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel in Round 2 of the 2025 ANZ Premiership. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Mamma Mia – the Musical, May 20-25, 7pm at Taupō nui-a-Tia College, Taupō

The school’s production of Mamma Mia, set to Abba’s timeless hits, tells the story of Sophie, a bride-to-be on a Greek island, who secretly invites three possible fathers to her wedding, hoping to discover who her real father is. Tickets online via trybooking.com.

● Digital Afterlives, theatre performance, May 22-24 at The Meteor Theatre

Constructed word-for-word from interviews with everyday New Zealanders, the play explores how we connect, remember, and honour loved ones through social media and other online platforms after they’ve passed. Tickets via The Meteor website.

The Chiefs will take on Moana Pasifika in Hamilton this month. Photo / Phil Walter, Getty Images

● NZ Highwaymen in concert, May 23, 7.30pm at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

The NZ Highwaymen, Brendan Dugan, Gray Bartlett, Dennis Marsh and Frankie Stevens are on the road again and coming to Hamilton. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Super Rugby: Chiefs vs Moana Pasifika, May 24, 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato

The Gallagher Chiefs are ready to take on Moana Pasifika in the final home game of the regular season. Tickets online via chiefs.flicket.co.nz.

● ANZ Premiership Magic vs Tactix, May 25, 4pm at Globox Arena, Hamilton

The Avis Magic take on the VIP Frames & Trusses Tactix in Round 3 of the 2025 ANZ Premiership. Tickets online via Ticketek.

Actress Cassandra Woodhouse is performing in the Prima Facie production in Hamilton.

● Prima Facie, theatre performance, May 28, 11am at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

Directed by Michael Hurst and performed by Cassandra Woodhouse, NZ Theatre Company brings Prima Facie to Hamilton. The one-woman play follows Tessa Ensler, a top criminal defence barrister forced to confront the system she has spent her life believing in. Tickets via Ticketek.

● NZNBL: Tauranga Whai vs Franklin Bulls, May 29, 7pm at Globox Arena, Hamilton

Eleven teams are currently vying for the top spot in the NZ National Basketball League. At the end of May, the Bulls are playing the Whai in Hamilton. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Classic Cars & Classic Tunes, fundraiser, May 31, 6pm at Jukebox Diner & Classics Museum, 11 Railside Place, Hamilton

Students from the University of Waikato are putting together a fundraiser for charity Canteen, which provides support for rangatahi affected by cancer. Tickets are available via Eventfinda and include access to the museum, dance party, food and silent auction.