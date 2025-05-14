Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic will play the Steel on Monday. Photo / John Cowpland, Michael Bradley Photography
● Waipā Home & Leisure Show, now until May 18, 9.30am at Mighty River Domain, Karāpiro
The Waipā Home & Leisure Show is back for its second year. Discover the latest home and lifestyle trends and get expert advice from passionate local businesses and suppliers. Tickets at the door.
● Kirikiriroa Hamilton Zinefest 2025, May 17, 10am at Hamilton Central Library, Garden Place
This year’s market features 60 stallholders from all around the country. Following the market, there is the annual Zinefest after party at Mesoverse, featuring live music and the annual Best of the Fest awards. Free event.
● Honour the Crown, dance performance, May 17, 7pm at Clarence St Theatre
After a successful 2024 Europe tour, the Royal Family Dance Crew are touring New Zealand. The crew previously performed at American Idol, the Grammys, and Super Bowl Halftime Shows. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● ANZ Premiership Magic vs Steel, May 19, 7.30pm at Globox Arena, Hamilton
See your local netball team, Avis Magic, as they take on the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel in Round 2 of the 2025 ANZ Premiership. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● Mamma Mia – the Musical, May 20-25, 7pm at Taupō nui-a-Tia College, Taupō
The school’s production of Mamma Mia, set to Abba’s timeless hits, tells the story of Sophie, a bride-to-be on a Greek island, who secretly invites three possible fathers to her wedding, hoping to discover who her real father is. Tickets online via trybooking.com.
● Digital Afterlives, theatre performance, May 22-24 at The Meteor Theatre
Constructed word-for-word from interviews with everyday New Zealanders, the play explores how we connect, remember, and honour loved ones through social media and other online platforms after they’ve passed. Tickets via The Meteor website.
● NZ Highwaymen in concert, May 23, 7.30pm at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton
The NZ Highwaymen, Brendan Dugan, Gray Bartlett, Dennis Marsh and Frankie Stevensare on the road again and coming to Hamilton. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● Super Rugby: Chiefs vs Moana Pasifika, May 24, 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato
The Gallagher Chiefs are ready to take on Moana Pasifika in the final home game of the regular season. Tickets online via chiefs.flicket.co.nz.
● ANZ Premiership Magic vsTactix, May 25, 4pm at Globox Arena, Hamilton
The Avis Magic take on the VIP Frames & Trusses Tactix in Round 3 of the 2025 ANZ Premiership. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● Prima Facie, theatre performance, May 28, 11am at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton
Directed by Michael Hurst and performed by Cassandra Woodhouse, NZ Theatre Company brings Prima Facie to Hamilton. The one-woman play follows Tessa Ensler, a top criminal defence barrister forced to confront the system she has spent her life believing in. Tickets via Ticketek.
● NZNBL: Tauranga Whai vs Franklin Bulls, May 29, 7pm at Globox Arena, Hamilton
Eleven teams are currently vying for the top spot in the NZ National Basketball League. At the end of May, the Bulls are playing the Whai in Hamilton. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● Classic Cars & Classic Tunes, fundraiser, May 31, 6pm at Jukebox Diner & Classics Museum, 11 Railside Place, Hamilton
Students from the University of Waikato are putting together a fundraiser for charity Canteen, which provides support for rangatahi affected by cancer. Tickets are available via Eventfinda and include access to the museum, dance party, food and silent auction.