Taupo International Motorsport Park will host the second round of the Super Sprint this weekend.

The upcoming event calendar provides a loophole for all those who had “more sport” on their New Year’s resolution list but didn’t have enough motivation to get active yet.

There are lots of sporting events happening in the Waikato over the next weeks, including motorsport, rowing and polo - and isn’t watching sport a good first step to get involved yourself... at a later date.

Technically, you could also count dancing (at a festival) as a sport, right?

Events include:

● Into the Woods Jr, theatre performance, now until January 20 at Riverlea Theatre, Hamilton

Be careful what you wish for, as Hamilton Musical Theatre adapts Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s cockeyed fairytale. Into the Woods JR. tells the story of a Baker and his Wife who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. Family-friendly. Tickets via iticket.

● Round 2 Super Sprint NZ - Taupō Historic GP, motorsport event, January 19-21, Taupo International Motorsport Park

The world’s top up-and-coming drivers head to New Zealand for the opening round of the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship. The event also heralds the Taupo Historic GP a unique celebration of Trans-Tasman Holden History. Tickets via Ticketfairy.

● Soundsplash Festival, music festival, January 19-21, 8am at Wainui Reserve, Raglan

One of Aotearoa’s longest-running all-ages festivals is back, and promises to have evened out hiccupsfrom this year’s festival. The line-up includes Coterie, Tiki Taane, Georgia Lines and Muroki. More information via the Soundsplash website.

● Hamilton Model Engineers Inc - First Run For The Year, January 21, 10.30am, Minogue Park, Hamilton

The Hamilton Model Engineers will run the first model train rides for 2024. From February 4, the train will run, weather permitting, every second Sunday. $2 per person per ride. All funds go towards the facilities and railway.

● Gourmet in the Gardens, food truck event, January 21, 4pm at Hamilton Gardens

Hamilton’s favourite food event runs throughout the summer and has a big line-up of 28 food trucks and live music. Event is weather-dependant. Free event.

● Festival One, music festival, January 26-29, 10am at Hartford Farm, 209 Whitehall Rd, Karāpiro

The annual Christian music festival is celebrating its 10th year. The line-up includes Late 80s Mercedes, Albert Street and Georgia Lines. Tickets via iTicket.

● North Island Club Rowing Championships, sports event, January 27-29, Mighty River Domain, 601 Maungatautari Rd, Lake Karāpiro

Before the national grand final of the season in February that is also set to be held at Lake Karāpiro, North Island rowing clubs are battling it out in the Waikato. Last year, over 2000 rowers competed in the event.

● Summer Concert Tour, January 27 (Taupō) and 28 (Hamilton)

The first stop for the annual Summer Concert Tour is the usually sold-out Taupō Amphitheatre, before rocking Hamilton’s Claudeland’s Oval instead of Whitianga this year. The line-up includes Simple Minds, Texas and Pseudo Echo. Tickets are available online.

● Manu World Champs, February 2-4, 9am at Waterworld, Garnett Avenue, Hamilton

Get ready to make a splash at the Hamilton heats of the Manu World Champs. The event is a grand celebration of the beloved kiwi pastime – the Manu or (dive) bomb. There are five regional qualifiers across New Zealand. From each of the qualifiers, the top-ranked athletes will earn their shot at the final in Auckland on March 9.

● Mystery Creek Festival of Polo, equestrian event, February 2 and 4, 3pm at Mystery Creek Polo Club, 419 Kaipaki Rd

● Mystery Creek Festival of Polo, equestrian event, February 2 and 4, 3pm at Mystery Creek Polo Club, 419 Kaipaki Rd

Enjoy two days of exciting polo action at the inaugural Mystery Creek Festival of Polo. February 2 features the New Zealand vs. Australia Trans-Tasman Clash, with both men's and women's teams battling it out. The event also features food trucks and family-friendly entertainment. Tickets via festivalofpolo.co.nz.








