Mystery Creek Events Centre in Hamilton is set to host Meatstock, a festival of meat and music.

The Waikato’s upcoming events calendar is jam-packed with a great mix of sport, art and music.

The Boon Sculpture Trail celebrated its launch last weekend and the Hamilton Arts Festival is waiting in the wings at the end of the month.

In the sports department, there will be rugby, cricket, motorsport, equestrian and rowing happening.

Events include:

● Dr Miriam Saphira - From here to there, art exhibition, now until March 6, Vessel Art Gallery, 752 Pollen St, Thames

Artist and advocate for the lesbian community Dr Miriam Saphira is exhibiting her life’s work. The artworks have a feminist political edge and some of them were influenced by sexuality. Exhibition opens on Friday, February 9, at 5.30pm.

● Boon Arts Sculpture trail, outdoor exhibition, now until March 31, Hamilton CBD

The trail brings together 26 artists from across Aotearoa to create 23 temporary outdoor sculptures for Kirikiriroa Hamilton. The sculptures will be spread over eight public sites, to transform the city into an artscape. The official launch on Saturday will kick off at 10am at Norris Ward Park.

Bic Runga performing to a sold-out audience last night. Photo / Tom Grut

● New Zealand Jetsprint Championship, aquatic sport event, February 10, 10am, at Meremere Sprint Bowl, SH1, Drag Way, Meremere

After a three-year hiatus the Auckland Jetsprint Club are glad to be hosting Round 4 of the NZ PSP Jetsprint Championship. Apart from 1600 horsepower boats, the event also includes food stalls. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● Takapoto Classic, equestrian event, February 13-18, 8am, at Takapoto Estate, 90 Finlay Rd, Maungatautari

The family-friendly showjumping event is back. Admission is free from February 13-16, tickets can be purchased online for February 17-18.

● NZ Rowing Championship, sporting event, February 13-17, at Mighty River Domain, 601 Maungatautari Rd, Lake Karāpiro

The New Zealand Rowing Championships, first held in 1888, is the club championship regatta for New Zealand. The annual event is held alternatively between Lake Karāpiro and Lake Ruataniwha (South Island) over five days. This year the event will be held at Lake Karāpiro.

● Blackcaps vs South Africa, cricket, February 13-17, 11am, at Seddon Park, Hamilton

Watch the second test match between the Blackcaps and South Africa. Tickets are available online now.

Maurice Beatson with Gold Locks at a previous Takapoto Show Jumping event. The Takapoto Classic will kick off on February 13. Photo / Libby Law

● The Harmonic Resonators Encore Tour, concert, February 17, 7pm, at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

Fresh off the back of their Rongo Ki Te Oro Tour last year, the family band is putting on another feel-good Kiwiana show with renditions of waiata Māori, as well as classic country and rock songs. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Chiefs vs Crusaders, Super Rugby match, February 23, 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Watch the mighty Gallagher Chiefs take on the Crusaders in the first game of this year’s Super Rugby Pacific Championship. Tickets to games will be available online soon. Seasons memberships can already be purchased online now.

● Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora Ki Kirikiriroa, February 23 to March 3, Hamilton

The Hamilton Arts Festival is waiting in the wings to bring music, theatre, dance and comedy to town again. The festival will be headlined by Bic Runga, who was announced as part of the line-up in December. Tickets and more information are available on the festival’s website.

● Meatstock, food festival, February 24-25, at Mystery Creek Events Centre

Following the success of last year’s Meatstock in Australia which drew over 60,000 attendees, Hamilton is in for a meat lover’s paradise. The expo-type event will feature live cooking demonstrations from barbecue experts and pitmasters, as well as live music, eating and strongmen competitions, and games.



