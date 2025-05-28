French Film Festival Aotearoa 2025 brings a taste of Cannes to Hamilton. Lido Cinema will screen 23 movies including Jane Austen Wrecked My Life, The Count of Monte Cristo and Monsieur Aznavour. Tickets online via lidohamilton.com.

● Waikato Rocks – New Zealand Music Month concert, May 31, 4pm at Altitude Bar, Hamilton

For the first time, there will be a New Zealand Music Month concert in Hamilton. Luger Boa, Tablefox and Medusa Glare are among the bands performing. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● Classic Cars & Classic Tunes, fundraiser, May 31, 6pm at Jukebox Diner & Classics Museum, 11 Railside Place, Hamilton

Students from the University of Waikato are putting together a fundraiser for charity Canteen, which provides support for rangatahi (youth) affected by cancer. Tickets are available via Eventfinda and include access to the museum, dance party, food and silent auction.

● ANZ Premiership Magic v Stars, June 2, 7.30pm at Globox Arena, Hamilton

Support the Avis Magic as they take on the Northern Stars in round four of the 2025 ANZ Premiership. Tickets online via Ticketek.

Fieldays 2025 is ready for kickoff.

● Midwinter Christmas pop-up market, June 7, 10am at Riverlea Theatre, 83 Riverlea Rd, Hamilton

Over 60 outdoor stalls offering artisan goods, crafts, taonga, gifts and more. There also will be live music, food, coffee, and face painting on the day. If there is wet weather, the event will be cancelled.

● Tahatū Careers Expo NZ, June 8-9, 10am at Globox Arena, Hamilton

The expo showcases employers, tertiary providers, training institutions, industry representatives and government departments. Connect with the people to help you explore employment opportunities, gain career information and guidance. Free event.

● Fieldays, June 11-14 at Mystery Creek Event Centre

The largest agricultural event in the Southern Hemisphere is back in Waikato for the 57th time. Tickets online via fieldays.co.nz or at the gate.

● Tainui Secondary Schools Kapa Haka Festival, June 13-14, Globox Arena, Hamilton

Entry by koha.