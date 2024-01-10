The Waka Ama Sprint Nationals will make waves at Lake Karāpiro this month. Photo / Christine Cornege

Despite many people still being on holiday, the events scene is back in business.

The events calendar for not only the next couple of weeks, but the next couple of months is chocka.

Upcoming highlights in January will be the three summer festivals, Soundsplash, Festival One and the Summer Concert Tour, as well as the opening of a new sunflower farm.

Events include:

● Water World Wipeout, pop-up waterpark, now until January 24, Whitianga

This pop-up water park is travelling around the country. After Lake Karāpiro and Pāuanui in the Waikato, it is coming to Whitianga. All participants must be able to swim. Bookings essential. $25 for one hour. Tickets online.

● Waka Ama Sprint Nationals, sports event, January 14-20, from 6.30am at Mighty River Domain, 601 Maungatautari Rd, Lake Karāpiro

Thousands of competitors, representing clubs from across New Zealand, will gather at Lake Karāpiro for seven days of racing. Teams compete over 250m, 500m, 1000m and 1500m, with races for single paddlers, teams of six and teams of 12 paddlers.

The Black Caps will be playing Pakistan in Hamilton this weekend. Photo / Photosport

● Black Caps v Pakistan — cricket, second T20I, January 14, 7.10pm at Seddon Park, Hamilton

With 32 matches, 10 venues, and six touring teams, it’s an action-packed 2023-24 cricket season. The Black Caps will first play Pakistan, before playing South Africa in Hamilton in February. Tickets online via NZ Cricket.

● Soundsplash Festival, music festival, January 19-21, 8am at Wainui Reserve, Raglan

One of Aotearoa’s longest-running all-ages festivals is back, and promises to have evened out hiccupsfrom this year’s festival. The line-up includes Coterie, Tiki Taane, Georgia Lines and Muroki. More information via the Soundsplash website.

● Kaipaki Sunflowers opening weekend, January 20-21, 10am at 176 Kaipaki Rd, Ōhaupō

Waikato’s new sunflower field is opening its gates! Pick your own flowers and enjoy real fruit icecream from Poppy’s Ice Cream Caravan, and coffee from Golden State Coffee’s truck. Entry $8 an adult, under 13 free. $4 a sunflower, $1 from every sunflower sold will go to Gumboot Friday. Bring your own secateurs and bucket.

● Raglan Summer Vibes Market, January 20, 10am at Raglan Town Hall

A range of artisans and crafters will be offering their goods at indoor and outdoor stalls. A great chance to spend the day in Raglan. Support the stallholders, grab some lunch and coffee from the local cafes. Free event.

There are still a couple of festivals on, including the Soundsplash and Festival One. Photo / 123rf

● Daffodils X Wiri Donna’s Summer Sprint, concert, January 20, 8pm at Rosemary’s, 40 Tūwharetoa St, Taupō

Wellington-based Wiri Donna and Auckland-based Daffodils are heading to Taupō before both bands release new music. Daffodils shared stages with global acts from Foals to Orville Peck, and Wiri Donna supported Fontaines D.C, Skegss, & The Beths. Now they unite for the Summer Sprint. Tickets via Under the Radar.

● Festival One, music festival, January 26-29, 10am at Hartford Farm, 209 Whitehall Rd, Karāpiro

The annual Christian music festival is celebrating its 10th year. The line-up includes Late 80s Mercedes, Albert Street and Georgia Lines. Tickets via iTicket.

● North Island Club Rowing Championships, sports event, January 27-29, Mighty River Domain, 601 Maungatautari Rd, Lake Karāpiro

Before the national grand final of the season in February that is also set to be held at Lake Karāpiro, North Island rowing clubs are battling it out in the Waikato. Last year, over 2000 rowers competed in the event.

● Summer Concert Tour, January 27 (Taupō) and 28 (Hamilton)

The first stop for the annual Summer Concert Tour is the usually sold-out Taupō Amphitheatre, before rocking Hamilton’s Claudeland’s Oval instead of Whitianga this year. The line-up includes Simple Minds, Texas and Pseudo Echo. Tickets are available online.



