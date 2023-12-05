There are lots of Christmas parades on this week.

There are lots of Christmas parades on this week.

Christmas is (almost) here and to bring good cheer to the young and old, the meek and the bold, there are lots of festive events on.

From Christmas parades and concerts to get you into the jolly mood, to Christmas markets for some last-minute — the Waikato has got you covered.

Events include:

● Cambridge Christmas Festival, now until December 17, Cambridge Town Hall, Victoria St

The Cambridge Christmas Festival fills the town hall with beautifully decorated Christmas trees bringing to life the magic of Christmas. Stalls sell Christmas decorations, advent calendars and all things Christmas. The event also includes a tearoom with hot drinks, cakes and pies, and performances by numerous choirs and bands. Gold coin entry.

● Cornerstone Christmas Market, December 8, 4.30pm at Cornerstone Alpaca Stud, 49 Peach Rd, Gordonton

The Cornerstone Christmas Market is back again for another year featuring stalls selling arts, plants, local produce, preserves, clothing, crafts, gifts and curios. There’ll be plenty of food and drink options available from food stalls and Cornerstone Kitchen. The alpacas, too, will be out enjoying the day.

● Waitomo District Christmas Parade, December 8, 6pm in Te Kūiti

The theme this year is Magical Christmas.

● Putāruru Christmas Parade, December 8, 6pm

Parade starts and ends at Glenshea Park and travels Princes St. A Christmas in the Park event including food and market stalls is to start after the parade.

● Waikato Christmas Market, December 9, 9am at The Barn, Claudelands, Hamilton

Over 190 stallholders will offer a selection of artisan goods, handcrafted gifts, fine art, skincare, wooden toys, leather ware, candles and fresh food showcasing local businesses. Admission $5. Door sales only.

Hamilton Temple View Christmas Lights will shine bright this year from Saturday, December 16.

● Thames Santa Parade, December 9, 11am at Pollen St

The parade will run from the corner of Cochrane and Pollen Sts to the Te Kura o Te Kauaeranga-Thames South School Grey St field entrance. Following the parade, there will be a Te Kauaeranga Whānau Day with food and market stalls.

● Carols by Candlelight, concert, December 9, 6.30pm at Rhododendron Lawn, Hamilton Gardens

It’s been a few years since Carols by Candlelight but it’s back this year. There’ll be a Christmas movie, carol singing, choir and brass bands.

● Morrinsville Christmas Parade, December 9, 1.30pm

● Coromandel Town Santa Parade, December 10

● Trees at The Meteor, exhibition, December 13-21, at The Meteor Theatre, 1 Victoria St, Hamilton

The annual exhibition will feature a range of special self-made Christmas trees. This year there will be five categories of DIY Christmas trees: Sustainabili-trees, Positivi-trees, Kiwiana trees, Hobby-trees and the much-loved Mini-trees. Entry is $7 for an adult.

The Trees at the Meteor exhibition is back this year.

● Te Kauwhata Christmas Parade, December 15, 5pm

● Christmas Festive Fun, community event, December 16, 10am at Garden Place, Hamilton

Christmas fun for the little ones with stories in the garden, giant games, puzzles, face painting, balloon twisting and enchanted characters. Event is weather dependent. Free entry.

● Music on the Pepe, concert, December 16, 1pm at Pepe Reserve, Tairua

Bring a picnic and enjoy music from local musicians and the Madeleines Trio. Free event.

● Christmas at the Lake, performance, December 16, 5pm, Innes Common, Hamilton Lake

Local dance and music groups are working to get Hamilton into the Christmas mood. Santa Claus will arrive with lollies, and there will also be face painting for kids, food stalls, slides and a fireworks display. Free event.

● Temple View Christmas Lights, December 16-31, 9pm at Hamilton New Zealand Temple, 509 Tuhikaramea Rd, Temple View

The much-loved annual light display is back. Choirs will be performing at 8.15pm and 9pm.