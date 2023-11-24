Bill Bailey is coming to Hamilton in December.

The holidays are near, but there are still lots of non-festive events on in the Waikato.

For those already in the Christmas spirit, the Waikato Herald has compiled a special Christmas-themed events list, but this one is for all Grinches.

Upcoming non-Christmas-themed highlights include Bill Bailey, Hello Sailor and Footloose the Musical. For the latter, people need to be quick, because tickets have been selling out fast - despite an extra show being added.

Events include:

● Footloose - the Musical, now to December 9, at Riverlea Theatre, Hamilton

Based on the 1984 dance movie of the same name, Footloose - the Musical has all the well-known songs plus some new ones. The movie and the musical follow the story of teenager Ren who is moving to a small rural town where the local preacher has banned dancing to control the youth. Tickets online via iTicket.

● Oro Dressage by the Lake, equestrian event, November 24-26, 9am, at Takapoto Estate, 90 Finlay Rd, Karapiro

Dressage NZ presents an international and national-level, multi-day dressage event. The event will include this season’s FEI Pacific League World Cup Final, an opportunity for combinations to gain Paris Olympic qualifying points. The free event includes food and trade stalls.

● Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge, November 25, 6am, at Tongariro North Domain, Tongariro St, Taupō

The annual challenge is celebrating its 45th year. With a philosophy of inclusion, the event offers a wide variety of options to get on your bike. Entries can be made online.

● Boon Street Art Walking Tours, November 25, 2pm at Hamilton Central Business Association, Garden Place, Hamilton

Embark on an exciting journey to explore the hidden and not-so-hidden murals of Hamilton. Tours are only going to be held throughout spring. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

One of Hamilton's murals can be found next to the ArtsPost Gallery near the Waikato Museum. It was created by Dunedin-based artist Koryu. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

● Waipa Sprintcar Championship, November 25, 4.30pm at Kihikihi Speedway, 53 Grey St, Kihikihi

A championship for sprint cars, super saloons and sidecars, with a midget-car triples event and a couple of premier support classes. Adults $30. Tickets online.

● Star Crossed - with Hamilton City Brass, concert, November 25, 7.30pm at Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts, University of Waikato, Hamilton

William Shakespeare’s story of star-crossed lovers has inspired composers for more than a century. Join Hamilton City Brass for a story-time concert of Romeo & Juliet. Highlights include music from West Side Story and Tchaikovsky’s Romeo & Juliet – Fantasy Overture. Tickets via Ticketek.

● Kick for a Cause, fundraising football match, November 26, 12.30pm at Melville United Football Club, Hamilton

Four teams of local identities and prominent personalities will be lacing up their boots, taking to the field, and battling it out in a game of social soccer to raise funds and awareness for the Hamilton City Salvation Army. Entry by cash donation.

● Royal Battlegrounds Grand Finale, drag performance, November 26, 7pm at The Meteor, Hamilton

Drag on Vic invites the community to see Cherrylin Fizzlepop, Sheila B. Right, Tea and Zephena battle it out in the grand finale of the local drag race Royal Battlegrounds. The dress code for the event is Finale Eleganza. Tickets are online via The Meteor website.

Expect packed spectator grandstands and close racing like this when the Suzuki International Series and New Zealand Superbike Championships kick off in Taupō. Photo / Andy McGechan

● New Zealand Superbike Championships, motorbike racing, December 1-2, at Taupō International Motorsport Park

This event is a two-in-one: It’s not only the first of six rounds in the 2023-24 New Zealand Superbike Championships but also round one of three for the Suzuki International Series.

● Whirimako Black, concert, December 1, 7.30pm at The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

With melodies caressed into shape by the language of her ancestors, Whirimako has carved out a musical pathway leading from the mists of the Urewera to the world. She is joined on stage by the multi-instrumentalist Kim Halliday and Mahina Kaui. Tickets via The Meteor’s website.

● Hello Sailor, concert, December 1, 8.30pm at Harbour View Hotel, 14 Bow St, Raglan

Hello Sailor has been busy in recent years sharing stages with the cream of Kiwi music. Now, the five-piece rock’n’roll band is coming to Raglan. Tickets via Eventfinda.

● Bill Bailey - Thoughtifier, music and comedy show, December 4, 8pm at Globox Arena, Claudelands, Hamilton

Bill Bailey will hit Hamilton with Thoughtifier, a new show that will also feature his trademark musical stylings and characteristic wit. Tickets via Ticketek.

● Emma Memma’s Twirly tour, kids show, December 9, 10am at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

Emma Memma is boarding her green plane to New Zealand with her friends Elvin Melvin, BB Butterfly and Waffles The Wombat. With her love of dance, sign language and music, she wants to empower the next generation through movement, creativity, inclusiveness and friendship. Tickets via LiveNation.

● Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon, kids sports events, December 10, 9am at Waikato University Fields, Hamilton

More than 1500 tamariki from across Waikato will be swimming, biking and running their way to the finish line in Hamilton. Open to Kiwi kids of all sporting abilities, the TRYathlon is designed for kids aged 6-15 years to help them stay active and healthy. Registrations are open until December 10.