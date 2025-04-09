The picturesque Mighty River Domain is set to host a new run event for participants of all ages and fitness levels. There are several distances tailored to suit everyone from beginners to experienced runners and a marathon relay option. Tickets online via events.mygameday.app/event/karapiro2025/products.

● Eid ul Fitr Celebration 2025: NZ Eid Day, April 12, 11am, at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

Join a joyous Eid Fest filled with laughter, delicious food, shopping, and entertainment for all ages! Bring your family and friends for a day of celebration, community, and unforgettable memories. Free event.

● Macbeth at the TreeChurch and Gardens, April 13, 6.30pm at TreeChurch and Gardens, 119 West Rd, Ohaupo

Get ready to spice up your life with a thrilling, saucy rendition of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, Macbeth. Picture the dark and twisted tale of ambition and betrayal reimagined with a sassy, sexy bluegrass flair and performed outside in the stunning TreeChurch and Gardens. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● The Bell, puppet theatre, April 12, 11.30am at The Meteor Theatre, 1 Victoria St, Hamilton

The Bell is a wordless visual symphony, where hand-crafted puppets come to life. A bossy juggler puppet and his apprentice puppeteer arrive on stage with a suitcase full of surprises, inviting audiences of all ages into a world of transformation and play. Tickets online via themeteor.co.nz.

Ben Elton is a strong believer that comedy is universal. Photo / Trevor Leighton

● Little Red: The Musical, April 16-17 at The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

Follow Little Red and her new friend Jamie as they journey through a familiar story with fresh surprises, catchy original songs, and laugh-out-loud moments. The musical will be performed by local children from the Sing with Ella vocal and musical theatre studio. Tickets online via themeteor.co.nz.

● Chiefs v Highlanders, April 19, 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

This Easter weekend, the Gallagher Chiefs are serving up a feast of rugby action as they take on the Highlanders at home! It’s time to trade chocolate eggs for crunching tackles and thrilling tries in what promises to be a blockbuster clash under the lights. Tickets online.

The Chiefs will take on the Highlanders on Easter weekend. Photo / Getty Images

● Ben Elton - Authentic Stupidity, April 19, 7.30pm at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

The world has changed a lot since Ben last toured - a whole new existential threat has emerged to challenge our very existence: Artificial Intelligence. Apparently, it’s going to render all human life meaningless, but Ben is here to warn you that AI is not the greatest threat that we face; it’s Authentic Stupidity! Tickets via Ticketek.

● White Chapel Jak, April 19, 7.30pm at Harbour View Hotel, 14 Bow St, Raglan

White Chapel Jak’s music is described as a catchy, roots style with warm guitar hooks and soulful groove. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show, April 23, at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. Tickets online via Ticketek.