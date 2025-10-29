Hear ghost stories around the campfire, follow the trick-or-treat trail, and enjoy free face painting. There will be activity stations for the whole family, including code-cracking and treat-bag making. Follow the trick-or-treat trail and collect stamps to unlock a bag full of treats to take home. Tickets via tewharetaonga.nz.

● Tofiga - Shuuush your mouf, comedy, November 1, 7.30pm at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

Tofiga first rose to stardom as one half of the iconic The Laughing Samoans. In his solo tour, Shuuush Your Mouf, Tofiga muses on all the things that are important to a man in his 50s, his Samoan wife, family and how crossing half a century changes you. Tickets online via Ticketek.

Tofiga is coming to Hamilton.

● Barkfest, animal event, November 2, 10am at Lake Te Koo Utu, Cambridge

This ultimate doggy day out includes food stalls, face painting, photo booths, demonstrations, and competitions, including Look a Like Competition, Waggiest Tail, Everyday Dog Obedience & Agility, Bark Off.

● Hamilton Gardens Scarecrow Festival, November 2, 11am at Hamilton Gardens

The annual Scarecrow Festival held within the Kitchen Garden is back. Check out the array of scarecrows crafted by community groups and vote for your favourite. If you want to get creative and enter a scarecrow, you can do so until October 31 and fill out the form via bit.ly/scarecrow2025.

● Gourmet In the Gardens, food truck event, November 2, 4pm at Rhododendron Lawn, Hamilton Gardens

The much-loved event is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Come along with the family or friends and listen to the local live music while dining from the line-up of local food trucks. Bring your picnic blankets, chairs, and sunscreen. Free entry.

● Sika Show, hunting and outdoor expo, November 8-9 at Mystery Creek Events Centre

The annual Sika Show has been running for over 30 years. There will be over 200 exhibitors showing the latest and greatest products. Tickets online via sikashow.co.nz/tickets/.

● Peter and the Wolf, concert, November 8, 12pm at The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

Hamilton City Brass presents this interactive musical for children about a brave boy, a cunning wolf, and a few surprising animal friends. Bring your toys along to match the characters: A bird, duck, cat, wolf, grandpa, Peter, or the hunters. The music tells the story and you will help bring it to life with your toys! Tickets via the Meteor’s website.

● Kick for a Cause Waikato, November 9, 12.30pm, at Cambridge Football Club, John Kerkhof Park, Vogel St, Cambridge

Local identities, including former All Black Charlie Ngatai, Magic netballer Kaiya Kepa, and Black Fern Reese Anderson, will be lacing up their boots to raise funds for Salvation Army Cambridge. There will be kids’ activities, raffles and spot prizes for the best-dressed and most spirited spectators. Entry by donation of cash or a can of food for families in need.