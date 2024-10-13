An environmentalist, conservationist and surfer, Michael "Malibu" Hamilton passed away on September 24. Photo / Jwan Milek
Michael “Malibu” Hamilton once said the spirit of Whaingaroa changed people.
“You know that those people are feeling the ocean. They are with the ocean, sharing it and sharing the atua.”
The environmentalist, conservationist, activist, surfer, friend and father spoke these words to the Raglan Chronicle in 2016.
Hamilton himself embodied that spirit. Born in Kawhia before moving to Auckland at a young age, Hamilton first surfed at Raglan in the 1960s.
From that moment to his death in Thames on September 24, Hamilton remained a “tireless” fighting spirit for local causes. He founded, led and was involved in at least 16 community initiatives includingTe Taiao o Kawhia Moana, Kiwis Against Seabed Mining, Te Whakaoranga o Karioi, Whāingaroa Environment Centre, and Whāingaroa Environmental Defence.
With the Surfbreak Protection Society, Hamilton worked to get protection for 17 surfbreaks of national significance and many more of regional significance.
Hamilton also made influential submissions towards the Raglan Coastal Reserves Management Plan and Māui and Hector Dolphin Threat Management Plan and the Waikato District Council District Plan on papakainga housing.
Former Kiwis Against Seabed Mining chairman Phil McCabe described Hamilton as a “driving force”.
When Hamilton told Scott he was moving to Thames she remembers wondering what she was going to do.
“His reply was, ‘I’m only a phone call away’. But now there’s no more phone calls.”
Waikato Regional Council CoastCare co-ordinator and Kiwis Against Seabed Mining committee member Stacey Hill said she first worked with Hamilton during the review of the Māui and Hector Dolphin Threat Management Plan.
“He was a real champion for Māui dolphin and worked determinedly to ensure they didn’t go extinct on our watch,” Hill said.
“Malibu was instrumental in empowering our community to have a voice by creating a submission template for people to personalise.”
Hill said Hamilton showed her how to “play the long game, to be patient and strategic and to persevere”.
“Malibu was a coach, a rock and a true inspiration in his tireless work to protect te taiao,” Hill said.
“He was kind-hearted but could be fierce in the face of injustice. I only know a fraction of who he was and the work he’s done around the motu.”
Hill said Hamilton’s passing made the fire in her belly burn brighter.
“I’ll be continuing his fight against seabed mining and to protect and restore our coastal spaces, as many many people will continue his fight in other areas.”
Raglan advocate and Whāingaroa Environmental Defence secretary John Lawson said Malibu’s legacy would include protected surfbreaks, birds, geckos and other wildlife on Karioi maunga, about 30 affordable homes in Whāingaroa, enviropods to prevent litter going down drains and out to sea, and more cleaning of stormwater to remove heavy metals and other pollutants.
“He was very good at researching and understanding the background to issues and then explaining them and recruiting many of us to help him solve them,” Lawson said.
“But he was shy and largely avoided recognition for the work he did. Many of us have doubts about whether he’d want an article about him.”
Hamilton leaves behind six children, 18 mokopuna and one great-grandchild.
His daughter, Tanya White, said her father was a fun, intelligent, passionate and inquisitive man.
“My dad was a very enthusiastic surfer most of his life, in the early years he would often take us to the beach, Piha mostly during the summer. We would play on the beach while he was surfing. In later years this was Raglan.”
White said her father provided a sounding board for ideas and was a good person to get advice from.
“I loved talking with him about things especially when I was needing help with difficult matters,” White said.
“Conversations were often long as he was always genuinely interested in everything that was going on and never would let a conversation end without the update on every family member and what was happening.”
White said whenever his whānau visited, Hamilton was pleased to discuss the work he was doing for different organisations and causes, all over many cups of tea.
“When my father became interested in genealogy this gave me a chance to connect with him on a different subject. We would spend evenings discussing and researching our shared whakapapa.”
White said Hamilton encouraged all six of his children to have varied passions and made an effort to instil in his mokopuna an appreciation for the natural world and their cultural heritage.
“Dad had the ability to talk to anyone about anything and everything and make everybody smile,” White said.
“His whānau are proud to call him their very much loved and sorely missed Dad, Koro and friend.”