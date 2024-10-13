With the Surfbreak Protection Society, Hamilton worked to get protection for 17 surfbreaks of national significance and many more of regional significance.

Hamilton also made influential submissions towards the Raglan Coastal Reserves Management Plan and Māui and Hector Dolphin Threat Management Plan and the Waikato District Council District Plan on papakainga housing.

Former Kiwis Against Seabed Mining chairman Phil McCabe described Hamilton as a “driving force”.

“When I first met Malibu I think it was at the lookout over Whale Bay, looking at the waves,” McCabe said.

“We were sitting there and he was reminiscing about his time surfing large waves and the thrill of surfing and how that played a part in his move towards environmentalism.”

Michael "Malibu" Hamilton (second from right) speaking with planners about Raglan's sewage resource consents in 2021.

McCabe said Hamilton was a meaningful mentor to him and would be dearly missed.

“His was a rare mind. He had a very reasoned and strategic approach,” McCabe said.

“We had a lot of robust conversations around his table and a cup of tea. He was a real fighting spirit, a lovely man.”

Hamilton’s friend Suz Carter said he was a “quiet soldier” fighting for the environment.

“He was always where people needed him to be. He had mana, could korero with anybody and he didn’t let his vast intellect get in the way of humility.”

Onepu Charitable Trust member and Te Taiao o Kawhia Moana trustee Daisy Horohaere Scott said Hamilton was “very passionate about his hometown”.

“He was always available to help and found the time when it had anything to do with Kawhia,” Scott said.

“I could rely on him for advice or guidance anytime. Even when he was a busy commissioner he was always there for us.”

When Hamilton told Scott he was moving to Thames she remembers wondering what she was going to do.

“His reply was, ‘I’m only a phone call away’. But now there’s no more phone calls.”

Michael "Malibu" Hamilton (left) discussing the future of Wi Neera St in Raglan.

Waikato Regional Council CoastCare co-ordinator and Kiwis Against Seabed Mining committee member Stacey Hill said she first worked with Hamilton during the review of the Māui and Hector Dolphin Threat Management Plan.

“He was a real champion for Māui dolphin and worked determinedly to ensure they didn’t go extinct on our watch,” Hill said.

“Malibu was instrumental in empowering our community to have a voice by creating a submission template for people to personalise.”

Hill said Hamilton showed her how to “play the long game, to be patient and strategic and to persevere”.

“Malibu was a coach, a rock and a true inspiration in his tireless work to protect te taiao,” Hill said.

“He was kind-hearted but could be fierce in the face of injustice. I only know a fraction of who he was and the work he’s done around the motu.”

Hill said Hamilton’s passing made the fire in her belly burn brighter.

“I’ll be continuing his fight against seabed mining and to protect and restore our coastal spaces, as many many people will continue his fight in other areas.”

Raglan advocate and Whāingaroa Environmental Defence secretary John Lawson said Malibu’s legacy would include protected surfbreaks, birds, geckos and other wildlife on Karioi maunga, about 30 affordable homes in Whāingaroa, enviropods to prevent litter going down drains and out to sea, and more cleaning of stormwater to remove heavy metals and other pollutants.

“He was very good at researching and understanding the background to issues and then explaining them and recruiting many of us to help him solve them,” Lawson said.

“But he was shy and largely avoided recognition for the work he did. Many of us have doubts about whether he’d want an article about him.”

Hamilton leaves behind six children, 18 mokopuna and one great-grandchild.

His daughter, Tanya White, said her father was a fun, intelligent, passionate and inquisitive man.

“My dad was a very enthusiastic surfer most of his life, in the early years he would often take us to the beach, Piha mostly during the summer. We would play on the beach while he was surfing. In later years this was Raglan.”

White said her father provided a sounding board for ideas and was a good person to get advice from.

“I loved talking with him about things especially when I was needing help with difficult matters,” White said.

“Conversations were often long as he was always genuinely interested in everything that was going on and never would let a conversation end without the update on every family member and what was happening.”

White said whenever his whānau visited, Hamilton was pleased to discuss the work he was doing for different organisations and causes, all over many cups of tea.

“When my father became interested in genealogy this gave me a chance to connect with him on a different subject. We would spend evenings discussing and researching our shared whakapapa.”

White said Hamilton encouraged all six of his children to have varied passions and made an effort to instil in his mokopuna an appreciation for the natural world and their cultural heritage.

“Dad had the ability to talk to anyone about anything and everything and make everybody smile,” White said.

“His whānau are proud to call him their very much loved and sorely missed Dad, Koro and friend.”

Hamilton’s funeral service was held in Thames on September 28. A celebration of his life took place on October 4.

